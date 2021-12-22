Simmons Pet Food shares half-million pounds of pet food with area shelters for holidays

During the month of December, Simmons is sharing over a half-million pounds of pet food to help nourish and delight pets this holiday season.

Logistics teams began coordinating and delivering donations to area shelters last week. More than 18 locations have received donations and more are scheduled over the next several days. Shelters will use the donations to care for the dogs who have yet to find a new home or to hold special distribution events to promote adoption and to share pet food with pet owners in need. Simmons team members who are pet parents have the opportunity to take part in the distribution as well.

"We are a company of pet lovers and we appreciate the organizations that are caring for pets in need in our communities, " said Scott Salmon, president of Simmons Pet Food. "We also appreciate our team members who are proud pet parents, working in our poultry, animal nutrition and pet food businesses. They show their dedication each day by producing nutritious food for the families and pets we love."

"We have been fortunate to experience strong growth across our business this year with the support of our team members and communities," Salmon continued. "We're happy to have this opportunity to give back and keep pet food bowls full this holiday season."