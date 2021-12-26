Arrests and citations

Dec. 13

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 14

• Jason Aaron Lasater, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

• Lawrence Jarrod Ferguson, 46, arrested in connection with absconding warrant.

• Tommy Bumstead, 18, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; aggravated assault on correctional facility employee.

• Amber Leigh Jennings, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 15

• Shannon Robert Enderland, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnie Eugene Steele, 49, arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations; possession of open container containing alcohol on a motor vehicle.

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Bobby Jo Denny, 36, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Tisha Michelle McGinnis, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Dec. 16

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with harassment warrant.

• Skylur Laine Davidson,19, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Trevor James Whitman, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Micheal Dakota Gilley, 25, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence; fleeing.

Dec. 17

• James Lee Turner III, 35, arrested in connection with robbery; theft of property.

• Jessica Earlene Vaughn, 47, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; aggravated assault; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Jose Augustin Rosales Salazar, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brent Joel Dry, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance (two counts); obstructing governmental operations.

Dec. 18

• Kiara Michelle Williams, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Michael Aaron Hopper, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Dec. 19

• Sherlisha Yvonne Green, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sherrah Dawn Kunkleman, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.