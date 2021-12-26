Cobb Vantress donates $5K to Manna Center

As part of its commitment to supporting hunger relief and the local community, Cobb donated $5,000 to help the Manna Center purchase a new refrigerated box truck and forklift. The civic organization provides food and clothing assistance to those in need. The new refrigerated box truck will help the Manna Center feed community members throughout Siloam Springs, Northwest Arkansas, and parts of Oklahoma.

The Manna Center celebrated the newly purchased refrigerated box truck at its facility in Siloam Springs on Friday, Nov. 19. The purchase was made possible thanks to contributions from Cobb, Tyson, and the Methodist Foundation of Arkansas. Rex Dickey, corporate chaplain for Cobb, Rev. Mackey Yokem of the Methodist Foundation for Arkansas, and several volunteers were on hand to celebrate with the Manna Center.

"The entire Cobb family is committed to being an outstanding community partner," said Dickey. "We are honored to help the Manna Center realize this long-awaited dream. The new purchases will make a significant impact in helping feed those in our region who are struggling with food insecurity."

Cobb has a history of helping those in need. Earlier this year, Cobb contributed 20,000 pounds of frozen protein to the Manna Center to help support the region during an especially critical time. Over the years, Cobb has donated food and thousands of hours of volunteer time to support Northwest Arkansas residents in need.

"This is a significant moment for the Manna Center," said Marla Sappington, director of the Manna Center. "This purchase will go a long way in helping feed so many families throughout our region. We live in a special community with outstanding partners like Cobb, Tyson, and the Methodist Foundation of Arkansas. We greatly value their dedication to our organization and the entire community."

"Our purpose is to feed the world and make a difference," said Dickey. "We look forward to continuing to support the Manna Center and our community in the years to come."

On average, the Manna Center helps feed over 800 families per week. Cobb is encouraging others in the community to visit themannacenter.org and join the effort to address food insecurity.