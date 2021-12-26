Lady Panthers return to action in Gravette tournament

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team is set to return to the court Monday after nearly 10 days off.

The Lady Panthers (7-2) will play Elkins at 4 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Gravette Christmas Tournament at Lion Arena in Gravette.

"We are excited to play in the Gravette Christmas tournament this year," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "It will be an opportunity for our team to play their way back into shape after the holidays and play good competition while preparing for conference play. Hopefully we can play well and gain confidence as we try to get better and fine tune before beginning the conference season."

The winner/loser of that game will play at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner/loser of Monday's late game between Gravette and Jay.

Wednesday's schedule will be seventh-place game 10 a.m., consolation 1 p.m.. third place 4 p.m. and girls championship at 7 p.m.

Other tournament teams include Bentonville, Life Way Christian, Dover and Benton Harmony Grove.

Siloam Springs shot out to a 6-0 record to start the season, but the Lady Panthers have lost two of their last three games -- a 56-43 loss to Oklahoma perennial power Holland Hall and a 38-28 loss to defending 6A champion Fort Smith Northside.

The Lady Panthers also recently played an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game against Fayetteville, which they won 61-33.

Siloam Springs has enjoyed a balanced scoring output with junior Brooke Ross leading the way at 11.2 points per game. Juniors Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith are at 10.4 and 10.3 points per game respectively, while senior Reina Tiefel is averaging 7.2 points per game. Sophomore Emily Keehn is contributing 4.2 points per game off the bench, while juniors Anna Wleklinski, Cailee Johnson and Faith Ellis have played active roles defensively.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at Mountain Home on Jan. 7.