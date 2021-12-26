Meeting Santa

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Emma Mullins (right), makes a face for the camera as her mother Winnie Mullins pulls her along to continue shopping for Christmas items during Cops and Kids on Dec. 16. Cops and Kids is an annual event where Siloam Springs police officers took kids shopping for Christmas followed by a chance to have cookies and milk with Santa.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Waverly Farmer (right) eyeballs Santa as he asks her what she wants for Christmas during Cops and Kids on Dec. 16. Select families had the chance to go shopping with Siloam Springs police officers then went to Southside Elementary and had cookies and milk with Santa.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Santa (center), tells children a story during Cops and Kids on Dec. 16. Cops and Kids is an annual event where kids have the chance to go shopping with police officers followed by the chance to have cookies and milk with Santa.

