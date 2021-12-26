Obituaries

Charles Dwayne Dennis

Charles Dwayne Dennis, 51, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 21, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born May 7, 1970, in Siloam Springs to Charles and Norma Dennis.

He worked for Mid-America Cabinets for more than 30 years and loved collecting guns and knives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freeman and Ruth Dennis, Arbra and Anna Garrett and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include his parents, Charles and Norma Dennis of Siloam Springs; sister, Kimberly and husband Dion Broyles of Locust Grove, Okla.; one nephew; one great niece and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Clara "Guylene" Giles

Clara "Guylene" Carroll-Giles, 77, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on December 21, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born on April 22, 1944, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Guy Robert Carroll and Corrine Kriewitz.

She loved her family and friends. Spending time with them, and cooking for them. She also loved her church family, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She was a very giving person and cared about others. Her favorite hobbies included gardening and travelling.

She is preceded in death by both parents, and her son, Jeff Giles.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frank Giles; her son, Jason Giles of Siloam Springs; her daughter TJ Land of Siloam Springs; her brother, Melvin Bowman and wife Tina, of Joplin, Missouri; her sister, Linda Sisk and husband Robert, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; grandchildren, Lisa Douthit, Jackson Giles, Malachi, Jaelyn, and Jada Jones; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Daniel, and Bailey Douthit; with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside services will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Siloam Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Julie Leona Thomas

Julie Leona Thomas, 68, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 18, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 4, 1953, in Marysville, Calif., to Robert McKinley Turpin and Mattie Beatrice Rowe.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and sisters.

She is survived by husband Charles Spohn; her son, Robert Harold Thomas, of California; daughter, Viola Garton and husband Ron, of Washington, Emma Thomas-Loviska and husband Brian, of Washington, and Ella Marie Spohn, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

No services are planned at this time.

