Panthers playing well heading into Gravette tournament

After a 1-3 start, the Siloam Springs boys basketball team is on a roll heading into this week's games.

The Panthers (5-4) have won four of their last five games, including a 41-38 victory over Rogers in their last timeout on Dec. 17.

Prior to that, the Panthers beat Farmington 55-45 on Dec. 14 and went 2-1 in the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla., on Dec. 7-11. The Panthers' only loss in the tournament was to Victory Christian (Okla.) 55-52 on a buzz-beating 3-point shot.

Siloam Springs will now participate in the Gravette Christmas Tournament, which will be held Monday through Wednesday at Lion Arena in Gravette.

"Christmas break is always tricky because you want to take time to be with family and relax and let everyone get away from it for a little bit, but you don't want to take too much time off," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "With this Gravette Christmas Tournament where it is, we feel that is allows us to go play some games and get back into shape so we can be at our best going into the conference season."

Siloam Springs is scheduled to open the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Monday against Life Way Christian out of Centerton. The winner/loser of that game will play the winner/loser of the Monday's game between Benton Harmony Grove and Elkins at either 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other tournament teams are host Gravette, Dover, Claremore, Okla., and Jay, Okla.

The schedule for Wednesday is seventh-place game 11:30 a.m., consolation finals 2:30 p.m.. third place 5:30 p.m. and championship 8:30 p.m.

Senior Josh Stewart leads the Panthers in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Junior Nate Vachon is averaging 11.8 points per game, while junior Dalton Newman is at 10.2 and senior Carter Winesburg is at 8.4.

The Panthers are scheduled to open 5A-West Conference play at Mountain Home on Jan. 7.