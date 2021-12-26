West Siloam Springs to expand town's border through annexation

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The town of West Siloam Springs approved Ordinance 21-12-01 concerning the annexation of land during the board of trustees meeting Monday.

The ordinance allows for the annexation of part of the southeast and southwest corner of Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 25 East, Delaware County, Okla., according to a copy of the ordinance.

A public hearing was held during the board of trustees meeting where there were no public comments. The board of trustees unanimously approved Ordinance 21-12-01 by a vote of 4-0, with Trustee Marty Thompson absent.

The annexed portion of land shall be a part of Ward 1 in the town of West Siloam Springs, the ordinance states. The Ward 1 Trustee is Mayor Rhonda Wise, according to Crystal January, the secretary for the Delaware County Election Board.

According to the legal description of the territory to be annexed, the portions of the land the town plans to annex is described as beginning at a point 800.29 feet east of the southwest corner; then north 522.75 feet; then east 269.77 feet; south 522.75 feet and then west 269.77 feet to the point of the beginning subject to the right-of-way of Highway 33 on the south side.

This is subject to any and all rights-of-way, easements, and other restrictions of record if any, as well as subject to all prior mineral reservations and oil and gas leases if any, the legal description states.

The trustees also voted on the following items:

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 15 board of trustees and municipal authority meetings.

• Hearing reports from town officials Police Chief Larry Barnett; Wise; Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce P. Harp and Director of Public Works Gary Fain.

• Approving purchase orders for November 2021: General PO #'s 34767-34836 for a total of $165,602; Police Department Surplus Account PO #3 for $13,835; EMS PO #134 for $20,060; Park PO #'s 9-11 for $6,534; Tribal PO #2 for $570; T-Set Grant PO #'s 1-11 for a total of $16,292.

• Approving the emergency clause for Ordinance 21-12-01 in order to have the ordinance take effect immediately.

• Approving municipal authority purchase orders for November 2021: Water PO #'s 12234-12262 for a total of $104,980; Meter PO's 721-724 for a total of $327; Street PO #'w 1641-1643 for a total of $3,027.

• Approving the appointment of Gary Fain as purchasing officer for the municipal authority for transactions less than or equal to $25,000.

• Tabling a discussion on appointing a deputy purchasing agent to request funds on behalf of the municipal authority.