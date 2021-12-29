Community Digest

Siloam Springs writers plan January meeting

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd. Please use the west entrance and parking lot. Rachel Kulp and Linda Johnstone will speak on "The Road to Publishing" and discuss their recently published books. Assignments to be submitted between by Jan. 1 are as follows: Prose - "My Favorite Patriot," up to 750 words, and Poetry - "Rules for a President" (list poem) up to 36 lines. Entries are to be emailed to [email protected]

Library amnesty weeks

Do you have any library items out that are overdue or lost and need to be turned in? Amnesty weeks will be through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Siloam Springs Public Library. During this time, accrued fines on items that are presently checked out or lost will be waived. Any item(s) returned during this time will be covered by the amnesty. Items that are returned damaged will not be covered by the amnesty. Fines and fees that are currently on your patron record will not be waived. If you have any questions, contact the library at 479-524-4236 or email [email protected]

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670. Heritage Court Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

Master Naturalists accepting applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned. For more information, visit nwamn.org.

Tornado siren testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.