Golden Eagles return to court

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
SW Assem. of God^5-0^8-2
Science & Arts^4-1^9-3
Oklahoma City^4-1^5-7
Central Christian^4-2^10-3
Texas Wesleyan^3-2^9-3
OK Panhandle State^3-2^6-4
Wayland Baptist^3-2^7-5
John Brown^2-3^8-5
Southwestern Christian^2-3^4-4
UNT-Dallas^1-4^5-7
Mid-America Christian^0-5^7-6
Langston^0-6^0-10
Saturday’s games
Panhandle State at John Brown
SW Assem. of God at Mid-America Christian
Central Christian at Science & Arts
Wayland Baptist at Oklahoma City
Texas Wesleyan at Langston
Southwestern Christian at UNT-Dallas
Monday’s games
Wayland Baptist at John Brown
Southwestern Christian at SW Assem. of God
UNT-Dallas at Mid-America Christian
Panhandle State at Oklahoma City
Langston at Science & Arts
Central Christian at Texas Wesleyan
January 6
Southwestern Christian at John Brown
SW Assem. of God at Central Christian
Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City
Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State
UNT-Dallas at Langston
Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist
January 8
John Brown at Mid-America Christian
SW Assem. of God at Langston
Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate
UNT-Dallas at Central Christian
Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian
Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist
After a three-week break from competition, the John Brown men's basketball team dives back into its season on New Year's Day.
The Golden Eagles host Oklahoma Panhandle State in Sooner Athletic Conference play at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena. JBU (8-5, 2-3) will look to snap a three-game conference losing streak after a 2-0 start in league play.
The Golden Eagles did pick up a nonconference victory, 83-60, over Central Baptist College on Dec. 11 in their final game before Christmas break.
"Heading into this extended break, we stressed the importance of not losing ground, of coming back not just where we left but improving," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "Dealing with small injuries and sicknesses prior to break, this gave us a chance to heal and come back prepared to make a big push through the rest of the conference season."
Saturday's game against the Aggies (6-4, 3-2) is the start of a stretch of four SAC games in seven days.
On Monday, JBU will host Wayland Baptist (Texas) before welcoming Southwestern Christian (Okla.) to Bill George Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6. Then on Jan. 8, JBU will travel to Mid-America Christian (Okla.).
"The conference is extremely competitive, top to bottom, this year, so every game will be a battle," Beschta said. "I love this group and think that our best basketball is in front of us."
JBU graduate student Densier Carnes is leading JBU in scoring and rebounding at 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Carnes also is among the team's best 3-point shooters at a .385 clip.
Senior Luke Harper, who has battled injuries in the early going, is averaging 14.6 points per game, while newcomer Payton Guiot is at 11.3 points per game and leads the team with 37 made 3-pointers.
Junior guard D.J. Ellis is averaging 7.8 points per game and leads the team with 38 assists, while Brentoun Toussaint averages 6.7 points per game and has hit 66.7 percent (34 of 51) of his field goal attempts. Guard Ira Perrier averages 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.
The Aggies feature four players averaging double-digit scoring in Rayquan Elliott (15.6 ppg), Jalen Thomas (12.1), Justin Pile (10.2) and DK Sumo (10.1). Pile also leads the team in rebounding at 6.1 boards per contest.