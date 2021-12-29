Golden Eagles return to court

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

SW Assem. of God^5-0^8-2

Science & Arts^4-1^9-3

Oklahoma City^4-1^5-7

Central Christian^4-2^10-3

Texas Wesleyan^3-2^9-3

OK Panhandle State^3-2^6-4

Wayland Baptist^3-2^7-5

John Brown^2-3^8-5

Southwestern Christian^2-3^4-4

UNT-Dallas^1-4^5-7

Mid-America Christian^0-5^7-6

Langston^0-6^0-10

Saturday’s games

Panhandle State at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Mid-America Christian

Central Christian at Science & Arts

Wayland Baptist at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Langston

Southwestern Christian at UNT-Dallas

Monday’s games

Wayland Baptist at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at SW Assem. of God

UNT-Dallas at Mid-America Christian

Panhandle State at Oklahoma City

Langston at Science & Arts

Central Christian at Texas Wesleyan

January 6

Southwestern Christian at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Central Christian

Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

UNT-Dallas at Langston

Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist

January 8

John Brown at Mid-America Christian

SW Assem. of God at Langston

Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate

UNT-Dallas at Central Christian

Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

After a three-week break from competition, the John Brown men's basketball team dives back into its season on New Year's Day.

The Golden Eagles host Oklahoma Panhandle State in Sooner Athletic Conference play at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena. JBU (8-5, 2-3) will look to snap a three-game conference losing streak after a 2-0 start in league play.

The Golden Eagles did pick up a nonconference victory, 83-60, over Central Baptist College on Dec. 11 in their final game before Christmas break.

"Heading into this extended break, we stressed the importance of not losing ground, of coming back not just where we left but improving," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "Dealing with small injuries and sicknesses prior to break, this gave us a chance to heal and come back prepared to make a big push through the rest of the conference season."

Saturday's game against the Aggies (6-4, 3-2) is the start of a stretch of four SAC games in seven days.

On Monday, JBU will host Wayland Baptist (Texas) before welcoming Southwestern Christian (Okla.) to Bill George Arena on Thursday, Jan. 6. Then on Jan. 8, JBU will travel to Mid-America Christian (Okla.).

"The conference is extremely competitive, top to bottom, this year, so every game will be a battle," Beschta said. "I love this group and think that our best basketball is in front of us."

JBU graduate student Densier Carnes is leading JBU in scoring and rebounding at 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Carnes also is among the team's best 3-point shooters at a .385 clip.

Senior Luke Harper, who has battled injuries in the early going, is averaging 14.6 points per game, while newcomer Payton Guiot is at 11.3 points per game and leads the team with 37 made 3-pointers.

Junior guard D.J. Ellis is averaging 7.8 points per game and leads the team with 38 assists, while Brentoun Toussaint averages 6.7 points per game and has hit 66.7 percent (34 of 51) of his field goal attempts. Guard Ira Perrier averages 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Aggies feature four players averaging double-digit scoring in Rayquan Elliott (15.6 ppg), Jalen Thomas (12.1), Justin Pile (10.2) and DK Sumo (10.1). Pile also leads the team in rebounding at 6.1 boards per contest.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Rokas Grabliauskas goes up for a shot against Central Baptist College on Dec. 11 at Bill George Arena. The Golden Eagles return to action Saturday at home against Oklahoma Panhandle State.

