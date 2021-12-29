Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 29, 2021

Jay Barry Erlich

Jay Barry Erlich, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 25, 2021, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Samuel Erlich and Fannie Jacobs Erlich.

He moved to Arkansas more than 45 years ago and worked for Tyson Foods and Simmons Foods Inc., before he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Miriam Rosenblatt and Sylvia Erlich; brother, William Erlick, brothers-in -law, Dr. Harold Herman and Hubert Rosenblatt; and sister-in-law, Mildred Erlick.

He is survived by three sisters, Ethel Herman of Erdenheim, Pa., Rosalie Young-Levinson and husband Sam of Yardley, Pa., and Donna Sharp and husband Michael of Jamison, Pa.; and many nephews and nieces.

Memorial services are being planned in Philadelphia.

Dorothy Elizabeth Fain

Dorothy Elizabeth Fain, 90, of Jay, Okla., died Dec. 26, 2021.

She was born July 20, 1931, in Watts, Okla., to Edgar Marion Hickman and Viola Billie Myrick. She ran the Southern Grill in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Fain; and one grandson.

She is survived by six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at New Hope Cemetery in Chance, Okla.

Klase Ray Longanacre

Graveside service for retired Major Klase Ray Longanacre, 95, of Stillwater, Oklahoma will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.

Mr. Longanacre passed away in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.

Klase was born on December 4, 1926 in Sinks Grove, West Virginia to John Klase and Gladys (Shirey) Longanacre. He graduated from Greenbrier high school in Ronceverte, West Virginia, in 1951 graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture and Education. During School he worked on the WV University Dairy Farm and ROTC. He was drafted in the United States Army in 1945 and served until 1948 in Germany during WWII. He then served in the Army Reserves 1st Division-18 Infantry and the West Virginia National Guard. He was the Arms Instructor in the Advances Army Course and the 1st Armored Division, National Guard 81 Mortar Platoon, 150th Armored Division WV National Guard, 2 tours Republic of Vietnam 1968-1969 and 1970-1971. While serving his country, Major Longanacre received many awards and medals including the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal, W160 Div, National Defense Service Medal, Staff Service Medal 1st Class (RVN), Air Medal (1st OLC), Army Commendation Medal, (1st OLC), Bronze Star Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and the Army Occupation-Germany Medal. He retired from the military in 1973 with rank of Major. After the military, he became a teacher at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg, West Virginia where he taught for 22 years. In his lifetime, Klase was a member of the FFA, State Teacher's Education, Elks, Lions, Rotary, Fort Sill Golf, Military Order of World Wars, and the Order of Saint Barbera. Klase married Ilse Guthke on November 22, 1948. They lived in West Virginia for many years before coming to Lawton, Ok. in 1998. Mrs. Longanacre passed away on April 20, 2010. Klase later moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma to be near family. He enjoyed golf, bowling, horseshoes, hunting, and tending to the family Mountain place.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Jane Ward, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Son in law Rob Pearson, his grandchildren and their spouses, Douglas Beach and Tina, Jared Ward, Kerry Ward and Amanda, and Sean Ward;nieces, Darla Kingery, Anita Jo Wagner, and Shellene Harrison; and nephew Steven Farren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ilse Longanacre; his daughter Shirley Ellen Pearson; his son, Bernhardt Ray Longanacre; his brothers, Charlie Longanacre and Kenneth Longanacre; and his sister, Margie Farren.

Jerldine Peachee

Jerldine Peachee, 77, died Dec. 24, 2021, in Decatur, Ark.

She was born April 9, 1944, in Busy, Ky., to Wilson and Maggie (Turner) Smith.

She is preceded in death by both parents, and her husband Dearl Peachee and her daughter Sheila Holt.

She is survived by her son, Dearl and his wife Jerricia Peachee of Siloam Springs, Ark.; daughter, Tammy and husband Leonard Meek of Decatur; brothers, Carll Smith of Tennessee, Larry Smith of Indiana, Vernon Smith of Ohio; sister, Mildred Smith of Ohio; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Church of Christ of Gravette, Ark. Burial to follow at Dickson Cemetery.

