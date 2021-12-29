JBU women return after up-and-down first half

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL
^W-L^W-L
Wayland Baptist^5-0^13-1
Langston^5-1^10-2
Oklahoma City^4-1^9-1
Texas Wesleyan^3-1^10-1
Mid-America Christian^3-2^10-2
Science & Arts^3-1^9-3
UNT-Dallas^2-3^8-4
John Brown^2-3^6-7
Southwestern Christian^1-4^6-5
SW Assem. of God^1-4^4-7
OK Panhandle State^1-4^3-4
Central Christian^0-6^1-11
Saturday’s games
Panhandle State at John Brown
SW Assem. of God at Mid-America Christian
Central Christian at Science & Arts
Wayland Baptist at Oklahoma City
Texas Wesleyan at Langston
Southwestern Christian at UNT-Dallas
Monday’s games
Wayland Baptist at John Brown
Southwestern Christian at SW Assem. of God
UNT-Dallas at Mid-America Christian
Panhandle State at Oklahoma City
Langston at Science & Arts
Central Christian at Texas Wesleyan
January 6
Southwestern Christian at John Brown
SW Assem. of God at Central Christian
Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City
Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State
UNT-Dallas at Langston
Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist
January 8
John Brown at Mid-America Christian
SW Assem. of God at Langston
Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate
UNT-Dallas at Central Christian
Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian
Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist
John Brown's women's basketball team ended the Fall 2021 portion of its schedule on a high note after what has been an up-and-down season to this point.
The Golden Eagles defeated Ecclesia 89-44 at Bill George Arena on Dec. 11 to finish the first half of the season 6-7 overall.
JBU also went 2-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.
Among those seven losses were several close-calls, which could have easily have been wins, including a double-overtime loss to Evangel (Mo.) on Nov. 2 and one-point road losses at Langston and North Texas-Dallas in conference play.
The Golden Eagles return to the court New Year's Day, hosting Oklahoma Panhandle State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena.
The game with Panhandle State is the beginning of a four-game stretch in seven days.
"We are excited to get back and get playing," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "It will be hard after a long break like this, plus playing four games in a week. Hopefully, we will remain healthy and build on first semester. We had so many close games and could have gone either way."
Following Saturday's game with the Aggies, JBU will host Wayland Baptist on Monday night before hosting Southwestern Christian on Thursday, Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Golden Eagles will travel to Mid-America Christian.
John Brown is led in scoring and rebounding by junior Tarrah Stephens, who is averaging 18.0 points and 6.4 boards per game.
Sophomore Natalie Smith has come on offensively and is averaging 14.5 points while hitting 48.2 percent (41 of 85) from behind the 3-point line.
Lisa Vanoverberghe is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while senior Maddie Altman is at 8.2 points and leads the team with 60 assists.
Freshman Emily Sanders is averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 35 assists.
The Golden Eagles' opponent for Saturday, Panhandle State, is 3-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
The Aggies' only league win came at Central Christian 82-41 on Dec. 2.
Cassia McCaskill leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points, while Jamiya Eaddy averages 11.8 points per game. Both McCaskill and Edda average 5.3 rebounds per game.