JBU women return after up-and-down first half

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL

^W-L^W-L

Wayland Baptist^5-0^13-1

Langston^5-1^10-2

Oklahoma City^4-1^9-1

Texas Wesleyan^3-1^10-1

Mid-America Christian^3-2^10-2

Science & Arts^3-1^9-3

UNT-Dallas^2-3^8-4

John Brown^2-3^6-7

Southwestern Christian^1-4^6-5

SW Assem. of God^1-4^4-7

OK Panhandle State^1-4^3-4

Central Christian^0-6^1-11

Saturday’s games

Panhandle State at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Mid-America Christian

Central Christian at Science & Arts

Wayland Baptist at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Langston

Southwestern Christian at UNT-Dallas

Monday’s games

Wayland Baptist at John Brown

Southwestern Christian at SW Assem. of God

UNT-Dallas at Mid-America Christian

Panhandle State at Oklahoma City

Langston at Science & Arts

Central Christian at Texas Wesleyan

January 6

Southwestern Christian at John Brown

SW Assem. of God at Central Christian

Mid-America Christian at Oklahoma City

Texas Wesleyan at Panhandle State

UNT-Dallas at Langston

Science & Arts at Wayland Baptist

January 8

John Brown at Mid-America Christian

SW Assem. of God at Langston

Science & Arts at Panhandle Sstate

UNT-Dallas at Central Christian

Oklahoma City at Southwestern Christian

Texas Wesleyan at Wayland Baptist

John Brown's women's basketball team ended the Fall 2021 portion of its schedule on a high note after what has been an up-and-down season to this point.

The Golden Eagles defeated Ecclesia 89-44 at Bill George Arena on Dec. 11 to finish the first half of the season 6-7 overall.

JBU also went 2-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

Among those seven losses were several close-calls, which could have easily have been wins, including a double-overtime loss to Evangel (Mo.) on Nov. 2 and one-point road losses at Langston and North Texas-Dallas in conference play.

The Golden Eagles return to the court New Year's Day, hosting Oklahoma Panhandle State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bill George Arena.

The game with Panhandle State is the beginning of a four-game stretch in seven days.

"We are excited to get back and get playing," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "It will be hard after a long break like this, plus playing four games in a week. Hopefully, we will remain healthy and build on first semester. We had so many close games and could have gone either way."

Following Saturday's game with the Aggies, JBU will host Wayland Baptist on Monday night before hosting Southwestern Christian on Thursday, Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Golden Eagles will travel to Mid-America Christian.

John Brown is led in scoring and rebounding by junior Tarrah Stephens, who is averaging 18.0 points and 6.4 boards per game.

Sophomore Natalie Smith has come on offensively and is averaging 14.5 points while hitting 48.2 percent (41 of 85) from behind the 3-point line.

Lisa Vanoverberghe is averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while senior Maddie Altman is at 8.2 points and leads the team with 60 assists.

Freshman Emily Sanders is averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 35 assists.

The Golden Eagles' opponent for Saturday, Panhandle State, is 3-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

The Aggies' only league win came at Central Christian 82-41 on Dec. 2.

Cassia McCaskill leads the team in scoring at 14.1 points, while Jamiya Eaddy averages 11.8 points per game. Both McCaskill and Edda average 5.3 rebounds per game.

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Maddie Altman shoots a shot Dec. 11 against Ecclesia. The Golden Eagles return to action Saturday against Oklahoma Panhandle State.

