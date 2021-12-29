OPINION | GREG HARTON: The best gifts any time of the year are the meaningful ones that last

Christmas always brings back memories, a gift that can't be packaged but can deliver heartwarming smiles more meaningful than anything purchased at the store or online.

Ask me to conjure up a memory and, put on the spot, it might take me a little while. But each Christmas there are little things that reach far enough into my brain to withdraw recollections of joy-filled holidays of yesteryear.

If I happen to catch the aroma of oranges, it always transports me back to any Christmas morning when I was a child. It's really a memory inherited from my dad. When he was a child in Warren, down in south Arkansas, the kids wouldn't get much, but they did get some fresh fruits. I suppose that brought him joy, because in adulthood, he often made sure there was a bag of fruit laying among our gifts on Christmas morning.

Of course, my brothers and I leapt right over that fruit, in its netted bag, and headed straight for the toys Santa had delivered in the wee hours. But I could smell those oranges, their citrus aroma forever linked in my memories to Christmas morning.

It's funny to me how few of the toys I received through the years are etched in my mind, but the feelings evoked by the atmosphere of the holidays -- created so lovingly by my parents -- return year after year. I didn't know it then, but today I fully appreciate the environment they gave us to celebrate the birth of Christ and the love of family. I recognize not everyone gets that.

For some reason, I do specifically remember a space capsule Santa brought me before I was even in school. I don't remember the specific year, but it was still in the glow of U.S. astronauts landing on the moon. Early '70s, I'd guess. Flip a switch and this capsule rolled all over the hardwood floors of our house. It didn't matter that the real space capsule didn't do that. It landed in the ocean where the astronauts would be picked up by a helicopter. I didn't have an ocean, so hardwood floors would have to do.

I envy people who can detail every aspect of their childhood memories. A friend from high school could pinpoint every movie we'd seen together, which theater we were in and who we were with. That's not me. It all blends together.

But I know the people whose friendship, love, encouragement, understanding, compassion and forgiveness helped create a wonderful atmosphere in which I grew up and celebrated the holidays. That's something anyone can share, regardless of the size of their bank accounts.

Giving gifts is generous, but it's just stuff. Giving someone a sense of safety, stability, confidence and belonging lasts a lifetime.

That's also the kind of gift a family member or friend can give all year long, not just one morning in December.

Climate resiliency podcast

Last week, I posted a new edition of my podcast, "Speaking of Arkansas," that features an interview with Teresa Turk about her push for new policies and funding to deal with what she's convinced are, and will be, local impacts of climate change.

You can listen to the podcast anytime by searching for "Speaking of Arkansas" on your favorite podcast platform, such as Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts or Stitcher. Or you can visit http://nwaonline.com/1222climate/ to listen.

Turk, who holds a master's degree in fisheries science, led the way on a resolution designed to help build "climate resilience" into Fayetteville's future, but it doesn't come without some questions of whether such policies might be a barrier to future development.

Listen in and let me know what you think at [email protected]