Siloam Springs teams win at Gravette





GRAVETTE -- The Siloam Springs girls basketball team picked up a 37-31 victory over Elkins on Monday in the opening round of the Gravette Christmas Tournament at Lion Arena.

The Lady Panthers improved to 8-2 with the win and advanced to the winner's bracket semifinals Tuesday. Results of Tuesday's game were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said the Lady Panthers needed to play with more energy than they did in Monday's opener. It was their first game in more than 10 days since playing Fort Smith Northside on Dec. 16.

"After the layoff, we struggled to muster up the intensity that is required to play at a high level," Rippy said.

Siloam Springs trailed Elkins 11-9 after the first quarter, but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Elks 12-5 in the second quarter to take a 21-16 lead at halftime.

Elkins trimmed the Siloam Springs lead to 26-24 going into the fourth quarter.

The game was tied 28-28 with four minutes left before Siloam Springs closed the game on a 9-3 run to pull away for the win.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Reina Tiefel had seven, Brooke Smith and Mimo Jacklik each with six points, Sophie Stephenson three, Emily Keehn two and Anna Wleklinski one.

Kaylen Coble led Elkins with 11 points.

Boys

Siloam Springs 77, Life Way Christian 31

The Panthers rolled to a mercy rule victory over Life Way Christian on Monday in the opening round of the Gravette Christmas Tournament.

The Panthers led 53-11 at halftime and 67-21 going into the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.

Several Panthers filled up the scorebook.

Josh Stewart led the Panthers with 15 points, while Dalton Newman had 11, Nate Vachon and Brendan Lashley each with 10, Jedi Hunter eight, Jaxson Spence six, Nate Hawbaker and Levi Fox each with five, Wilson Cunningham four and Caden Pharr three.

The Panthers advanced to winner's bracket semifinal on Tuesday. Results of Tuesday's game were not available at presstime.

Wednesday's games

The Gravette Christmas Tournament is scheduled to conclude today with the following schedule: girls seventh-place, 10 a.m.; boys seventh-place 11:30 a.m.; girls consolation 1 p.m.; boys consolation, 2:30 p.m.; girls third place 4 p.m.; boys third place 5:30 p.m.; girls championship 7 p.m. and boys championship 8:30 p.m.



