Top 10 stories of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close it is time to reflect on the top headlines of the past year. Siloam Springs saw the return of different events as well as new challenges in 2021. Some of those stories were exciting, poignant, serious, sad and even fun at times.

While compiling the list of top news stories, the Herald-Leader staff considered not only the community impact but also the amount of engagement and interest of the public the stories conveyed. Stories one through five will be published on Sunday and stories six through 10 are listed below.

6. School Mask Mandate Shot Down

During the school board meeting on Aug. 12, the Siloam Springs School Board voted 3-2 against reinstating a mask mandate for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board members Audra Farrell, Travis Jackson and Grant Loyd voted against the mandate, while Brian Lamb and Connie Matchell voted for the mandate.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins said he proposed the mask mandate for students in order to keep kids in class. There were 1,703 students and staff who were quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic during the 2020-2021 school year.

Approximately 30 people attended the school board meeting where a total of 10 people were allowed to speak for three minutes.

The school district reserved five slots for each viewpoint, but due to a lack of people signing up for all the slots, there were four extra slots for anyone who wished to speak, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Seven people spoke against the mandate while three spoke in favor of it.

Chris Horton said politicizing and talking about medical decisions at a school board meeting were absurd and it felt like he was watching elected leaders play "Simon Says" with the Center for Disease Control every week.

Math teacher Cindy Stinnett spoke in favor of the mandate, saying that she understands people's concerns about individual rights; she reminded the board they have committed to the district's mission and values which include trust and security.

7. Winter Storm hits Siloam Springs

A winter snowstorm hit Siloam Springs during February, causing closures, incidents throughout the city, as well as issues related to electricity.

The severe weather began with light snow during late Tuesday, Feb. 8, and continued on Wednesday, Feb. 9, followed by light rain and mist throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday, according to records for Siloam Springs Municipal Airport and on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, weather.gov.

Snow fell again on Sunday, Feb. 14, and continued through Monday, the website states. On Monday night, temperatures dropped below zero to a negative seven degrees. Wind chills were consistently in the negative double digits, peaking at negative 22 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday.

Both the Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments responded to incidents related to the weather, according to Fire Chief Jeremey Criner and Police Capt. Derek Spicer.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, April Fanning, 61, and Alan Fanning, 59, both of Siloam Springs, died in a vehicle crash on the Illinois River bridge on Arkansas Highway 16, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Two ambulances responded to the scene and one other person was transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital with minor injuries Criner said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the fire department responded to one other motor vehicle accident, Criner said. No one was taken to the hospital, he said.

Fire department personnel also responded to 11 fall injuries on Feb. 9 through Feb. 11, according to Criner and Deputy Chief of Operations Brent Ford.

Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, the police department responded to five vehicle accidents, Spicer said. The police did not respond to any major accidents, mainly vehicles sliding off the road, Spicer said.

City offices opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 3 p.m. on Feb. 10 due to the weather, according to Communications Manager Holland Hayden. City offices were closed on Monday for Presidents Day and opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. West Siloam Springs postponed their town meeting from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22.

Siloam Springs School District pivoted to virtual learning on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 in response to the weather, according to the school website. Students were off Friday for teacher professional development.

The school district also held classes virtually on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, according to Superintendent Jody Williams.

John Brown University did not cancel classes on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and Thursday, Feb. 11, but individual professors were able to make adjustments to their classes such as going remote or canceling classes, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications.

The following Monday, JBU pivoted to remote instruction for all of its campuses through Wednesday, Feb. 17, Gumm said.

The storm also taxed the Southwest Power Pool, which provides electricity for its members including the Grand River Dam Authority. The SPP asked its customers to conserve energy starting on Sunday evening and continuing through Tuesday.

City officials also asked large commercial entities such as Gates Rubber Company, Simmons Foods and Walmart to consider shutting down to conserve power, Hayden said.

The SPP, which manages the electrical grid for 14 states declared an Emergency Alert Level Three and directed GRDA to have the city turn off power in Siloam Springs.

Electric producers in the south use natural gas to create electricity, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said. Natural gas wells in Oklahoma and Texas are frozen due to the server weather. Rolling blackouts occurred in the city on that Tuesday throughout the city for 31 minutes.

In July, Patterson said he received notification from GRDA that Siloam Springs' share for electric services used during the storm was determined.

The amount the city owed was $3,855,728 which is 3.77 percent of the total cost GRDA owed which was over $102 million.

GRDA gave the city three options to pay the amount, which included paying it in full with no carrying costs; paying it off in 12 months with no carrying costs, or paying it off over 10 years with a carrying cost, Patterson said.

Patterson recommended paying GRDA over a 12-month period and to pass the cost onto the citizens during the city board meeting on Aug. 3. City directors were split on the decision.

Directors David Allen, Brad Burns, Lesa Rissler and Marla Sappington adamantly opposed the idea; Directors Reid Carroll and Carol Smiley were okay with the proposal, and Director Mindy Hunt proposed sharing the cost with the citizens.

During the following city board meeting on Aug. 17, Patterson said, based on the reactions from the board, the city would repay GRDA by using funds from the city's reserves, making four quarterly payments of $963, 939.

8. Oak Crest Subdivision

During the planning commission meeting on June 8, citizens came forward to voice their concerns over a preliminary plat development permit for the 300 to 500 block of Oak Crest Road.

Concerns ranged from flooding and drainage issues to construction issues and the current condition of Oak Crest Road and the adjacent Dawn Hill Road. Commissioners voted 5-0, with two commissioners being absent. The permit went before city directors on July 6.

The permit was for the proposed Whispering Oaks subdivision, said Senior Planner Ben Rhoads. The proposal was to divide 20 acres into 58 single lots, Rhoads said.

Several residents spoke about how the subdivision would affect them.

Mark Miller sent a letter to the city asking whether building the houses higher would mean the runoff from rainstorms will come to the subdivision he lives at and addressed issues at the intersection of Dawn Hill Road and Oak Crest Road.

Miller said the intersection is only 18 feet wide, which makes it difficult for large vehicles like SUVs to pass through at the same time and was concerned about how it would become more difficult once construction vehicles start passing through the intersection.

Planning commission chair J.W. Smith told the residents that the planning commission worked with codes and can't order a developer to alter his designs if they comply with code and recommended the residents address the city board of directors who have the final authority.

The city board meeting on July 6 saw those citizens return, along with others from the Oak Crest area, to attend the meeting and speak on Resolution 32-21 concerning the permit.

Gaylene Ellis said she has had various items thrown at her while she was mowing her property. Ellis also brought up the lack of clarity regarding the responsibility of the city or county since the north side of Oak Crest Road is in the county and the south side is a part of the city.

City Director Brad Burns said the city is dealing with the issue of not being able to generate enough revenue to keep up with the infrastructure it is trying to develop. He and Director Mindy Hunt said they hear the residents' concerns.

Hunt said she went out to the intersection of Dawn Hill Road and Oak Crest Road and saw the issue. Director David Allen called the conditions on both roads unsafe and asked when the city will work on it.

City Engineer Justin Bland told Allen that Oak Crest Road is scheduled to be worked on in 2024 and that Dawn Hill Road is on the shortlist of projects the city is looking at.

Allen made a motion to table the issue until a further meeting so the board could study the issue further. The motion failed with a vote of 5-2, with Director Lesa Rissler being the only director to vote "no."

A new motion was made to approve the resolution in a vote of 6-1 with Allen voting "no."

9. WOKA Whitewater Park

On June 29, members of the media and others were invited to a "hard-hat" tour of the future WOKA Whitewater Park located on the grounds of the old Lake Frances Dam.

Management of the 30-acre park on the Arkansas-Oklahoma border will be done by the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA). The park will host kayaking, surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, tubing and rafting, according to GRDA officials.

The city deeded 17.25 acres to GRDA from the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company and will also partner to reinforce the existing dam which supplies water to Siloam Springs.

WOKA is expecting to host 85,000 visitors annually, according to the fact sheet provided by GRDA. Construction costs will be $33 million.

The Walton Family Foundation (WFF) is paying 95 percent of the costs, according to the fact sheet. WFF is also paying for the park's design.

Drop points that people will use when the course is finished were highlighted during the tour.

The park's main attraction will be an approximately 1,200-foot long 100-foot-wide side channel off the river with eight drop features to provide wave action for kayakers, surfers and tubers of all skill levels, the fact sheet states.

Additional amenities will include a waterfront, shaded spectator seating, rental services, parking, trails and public restrooms.

A low-water concrete crossing on the road to WOKA will be replaced. The Cherokee Nation will contribute $105,00 to the upgrade, according to Adair County District 3 Commissioner Larry Wood.

Funds from the Cherokee Nation money for construction will be provided by tribal councilors Canaan Duncan of District 7 and Shawn Crittenden of District 8, both of whom are from Adair County.

The low-water crossing is less than half-mile from WOKA and will be replaced by two 38-foot-long, 8-foot-wide railroad tanker cars that have been cut in half, Wood said.

After the upgrade is complete, it will allow for two vehicles to cross at the same time with a bicycle path on one side, Wood said.

For more information please visit www.Visit-WOKA.com and follow the progress of the project.

10. ADA Fishing Pier With Adaptive Kayak Launch

City administrator Phillip Patterson discussed the possibility of an ADA (American with Disabilities Act) fishing pier with an adaptive kayak launch during his administrator's report at the meeting on June 1.

Board members -- minus Director Reid Carroll, who was absent -- unanimously voiced their approvals for the city administrator to look into the possibility.

Patterson said he initially wanted to have students from John Brown University's construction class build a simple wooden pier between two of the central peninsulas which are commonly referred to as "the fingers," but then discovered a floating pier with an adaptive kayak launch which was what Patterson brought to the board.

City directors approved Resolution 26-21 which states the city is committed to proceeding with the pier subject to receiving a minimum of 10 percent of the cost from donations during the city board meeting on June 15, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson on June 7.

The initial cost of the pier was to be $85,000 but was raised to $123,000 because the city wanted to increase the length of the gangway from 20 feet to 40 feet in order to have the fishing pier further out in the lake bed, according to a staff report Patterson prepared on July 13.

City directors adopted Ordinance 21-15 during the city board meeting on July 20 with only one reading. The ordinance only had one reading in order to waive competitive bidding because city staff was not able to identify another company other than BoardSafe Docks that could build the pier, the report states.

The pier was constructed and a ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 10. The final cost for the pier was $126,690 with $53,250 coming from donations, said Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

Sponsors who contributed to the pier include American Legion Post 29 and Family, Arvest Bank, Grand River Dam Authority, Peter and Pat Allen Family, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, Victory Service Dog Ranch, Phat Tire Bike Shop, Centennial Bank, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and JBU.

Others who contributed to the pier included Siloam Springs KIA Memorial Committee, Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs, Rausch Coleman Homes, Rissler Homes, Rotary Club of Siloam Springs, Courtyard Apartments, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 and Megabyte Computer Center.

For more information about the facility or issues related to the use of the facility, call Parks and Recreation at 479-524-5779. After hours, call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The intersection of Dawn Hill Road and Oak Crest Road was the subject of debate in June and July as area residents voiced concerns over a proposed subdivision which they believed would make this intersection more dangerous.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader During the school board meeting on Aug. 12, a large crowd attended in order to voice their views on a proposed mask mandate. After 10 people spoke, the board voted 3-2 against the mandate.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The city's new ADA (American Disabilities Act) fishing pier with adaptive kayak launch was officially opened on November 10 with a ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting took four months from inception to completion. Initially proposed to the city by Bob Hollaway, a resident of Siloam Springs, the new pier would allow people with disabilities to fish and launch their kayak.

