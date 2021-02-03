50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

Phil Keezer, professor in the broadcasting department at John Brown University, and five JBU broadcasting students traveled to the University of Oklahoma's annual Radio and Television Conference and Clinic.

The meeting, which was for broadcasting faculty and students, was sponsored by the Association for Professional Broadcasting Education and approximately 100 representatives of eight colleges and universities in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana attended.

Professionals from broadcasting and advertising in the Oklahoma City area gave presentations on various aspects of the communications industry. They also served as clinicians, rating work done by the students attending, and gave out certificates of merit where warranted.

Two JBU students, Dan Hentschel and Earl Larkins, earned awards for commercial writing. Hentschel was the Program Director and Larkins the Continuity Director of KJBU, the campus radio station.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

The Siloam Springs basketball teams swept Alma in AAA-West Conference play.

The Lady Panthers forced 21 steals and had 24 team rebounds in a 43-31 victory over the Lady Airedales.

Seritha Mahoney led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Jennifer Stracke and Holly Williams each had seven as Siloam Springs improved to 4-3 in conference play.

In the boys' game, senior point guard Darrin Storms poured in a season-high 23 points in a 55-44 victory over the Airedales, which was labeled a must-win game.

"This was a big game for us," said Siloam Springs coach Dale Akins. "It was a typical knock-down, drag-out game for us against Alma."

Siloam Springs boys led the entire game. Brett Wilson added 14 points and Paul Eiland 12 points despite being in foul trouble. The Panthers improved to 3-4 in conference play.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

Mayor David Allen vetoed a contract with the engineering company the city hired to design a building at the wastewater treatment plant.

The city board had previously voted 6-0 on Jan. 18 to approve the $41,900 contract with Garver Engineering for the design of a new operations building. Director Judy Nation left the meeting before the vote.

Allen said he notified the city clerk by Jan. 21 of his decision to veto the contract. It was his first mayoral veto.

"I thought they were charging too much," Allen said. "That's not a good use of taxpayer dollars."

City directors were to face a decision of whether to override Allen's veto.

Directors were also to consider an amended contract with Garver that would reduce the total cost by $13,000.