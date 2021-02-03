Our patients tell us every day how their pain or injury has kept them from living the life they want to live. They miss out on spending time with friends and loved ones because of their injury or painful condition. Many of our patients fear that they will never get to enjoy those activities again and this fear can often be depressing and lonely.

Whether you're struggling to throw a ball with your son in the yard, not being able to play a round of golf with your friends, missing a grandchild's special events, or struggling to just take a walk down the street, we understand that injuries can hold you back from doing the activities you love.

Life's too short to live this way. At Advanced Physical Therapy, we help you overcome your pain and injuries so that you can feel better & get back to the activities you love. Our expert physical therapists have helped thousands of people in Northwest Arkansas just like you and can guide you to a healthy, happy, and pain free life!

We Love Helping Our Patients:

• "I went in unable to stand straight and I was afraid I'd never be able to [stand up straight] again with how bad my condition was. After ONE session, I left standing straight and feeling better than I had in weeks." Patient Google Review

• "I truly thought my life was to be spent watching the world go by. I now see myself as a part of it. My experience with Advanced Physical Therapy is changing my life." Patient Google Review

If you or a loved one is suffering from pain or injury we can help, call today for a free consultation with a Doctor of Physical Therapy!

Advanced Physical Therapy

501 S Mt Olive St.

Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Phone: 479-373-2444

www.advancedptonline.com