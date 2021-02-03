Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Doomsday Coffee opened a second location in Siloam Springs around Jan. 10, according to Owner Jason Collins. Plans for this location include turning it into the roasting location for wholesale services and even serving fresh barbecue, Collins said.

Coffee lovers have a new place to get fresh coffee as well as breakfast tacos in Siloam Springs.

Doomsday Coffee opened its doors around Jan. 10, and opened its dining room on Monday, said owner Jason Collins. The coffee shop sets itself apart by not only offering coffee but also breakfast tacos, he said.

"We rarely have an order that doesn't involve breakfast tacos," Collins said. "Sometimes someone will come in and order coffee. Usually it's breakfast tacos and coffee."

There are no plans to do a formal grand opening because Collins said he is not the type of person who gets in front of people and gives a speech. He prefers to just stay behind the scenes and roast coffee, he said.

So far, the coffee shop has brought 12 jobs to Siloam Springs and Collins is looking at hiring more people, he said. Collins said he wants to keep the coffee shop open until 9 p.m. and wants to hire seven or eight more people to do that.

Collins did not say when he plans to extend the hours of Doomsday. Presently Doomsday is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., he said.

Doomsday Coffee originated in Fayetteville around 2018, Collins said. The Siloam Springs location came about not because Collins wanted to expand the business, but as a means of surviving the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Doomsday Coffee survived the initial shut down, but Collins believed it would not survive a second one.

In July of last year, Collins leased the location of the former Pour Jon's on U.S. Highway 412 to serve as a roastery because Collins wanted to get into the retail and wholesale markets, he said.

Initially, Collins wasn't going to open the Siloam Springs location unless Fayetteville shut down again then he would open the drive through only. However, Collins saw the potential and loved Siloam Springs, so he decided to take a chance on opening the location, he said.

The coffee shop also serves burritos and quesadillas as well as signature tacos, Collins said. In the future, Doomsday also plans to start smoking meats and serving barbecue plates and smoked brisket sandwiches.

"I really want to build a great place to smoke the meats so we can do it constantly and we don't have to set up little makeshift tents and stuff like that to where we do it once a week," Collins said. "I'm a master roaster as well as a pit master, so I can basically do it all."

Doomsday's owner is not sure when he plans to start smoking meats on a regular basis, but Collins has started smoking brisket and sausage on a limited basis for his breakfast tacos. Collins doesn't want to get into selling meats by the pound because it would be too much work, he said.

Like most coffee shops, Doomsday gets its coffee from several different importers, Collins said. The importers go to different farms and pick out coffees, Collins said. Then Collins will ask them about a coffee they have that might interest him. Collins said he would then roast the coffee and see if he likes the profile.

Collins keeps the coffees that sell and the ones that don't, he will do away with and find something else, he said.

"Right now I'm in the process of looking for several different coffees from South America and Africa that I want to bring in that will be more of a high end coffee," Collins said.

Presently, Collins does not have any plans to open a third location, but he also said there is a piece of property in Bentonville he is interested in, so Collins said he will have to see.

Doomsday Coffee is also involved in helping veterans with post tramatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) by donating $1 for every whole bean coffee sold online to an organization providing treatment to struggling veterans.

Collins said he spent 10 years in the U.S. Army and did a lot of time in combat. When he got out, he had struggles and wanted to reach out to other veterans who are also having struggles, he said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Doomsday imports its coffee to serve to customers from all over the globe. Owner Jason Collins said he is looking to add new flavors from Africa and South America.