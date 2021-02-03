The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-16 victory over Springdale Lakeside on Monday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (8-8, 3-3) led 6-3 after the first quarter and 16-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Lakeside 12-0 in the third quarter to take a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 16 points, Mason Simmons and Eric Debler each scored eight, while Cayden Hansen had three, Dawson Zeledon two and Reese Hardcastle one.

Ninth-grade girls

Springdale Lakeside handed the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls a 56-33 loss on Monday night.

Lakeside jumped out to a 20-5 lead and led 33-15 at halftime. The Lady Golden Eagles led 43-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Emily Keehn led the Lady Panthers (4-13, 2-4) with 12 points, while Bianca Jardon had six, Addison Pilcher and Lexi Masters each with five, Bailey Chopper three and Isabella Anglin-Rovira two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated 33-26 on Monday night at Bentonville Fulbright.

The Timberwolves led 13-8 after the first quarter and 24-14 at halftime.

Fulbright led 27-20 going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (3-11) with eight points, while Landon Fain had seven, Darian Caldwell five, Jackson Still four and Mikey McKinley two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls dropped their third straight loss Monday 37-22 to Bentonville Fulbright.

The game was tied 5-5 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs led 11-7 at halftime. Fulbright outscored the Lady Panthers (6-7) 14-5 in the third quarter to take a 21-16 lead going into the fourth, where they outscored Siloam Springs 16-6.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Kaidence Prendergast had six, Jaylin Harried four, Emily Sears two and Ruth Hansen one.

Seventh-grade boys

Bentonville Fulbright defeated the Siloam Springs boys 38-32 on Monday night in Bentonville.

Fulbright led 11-9 after the first quarter and 23-16 at halftime. Fulbright maintained a 34-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers (7-7) with 12 points, while Evan Allen had 10, Eli Mann six, and Max Carter and Bennett Naustvik each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-18 victory at home against Bentonville Fulbright.

Siloam Springs led 10-0 after the first quarter and 18-0 at halftime. The Lady Panthers (8-5) carried a 28-2 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Norah Perkins led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Jadyn O'Brien, Natalie Perez, Cenzi Johnson, Story Castagna and Haley Thomas each scored four and Kenlee Moore, Madelyn Mehlburger and Reagan Bishop each with two.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back at home Thursday against Springdale Southwest. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys host Springdale Southwest, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls travel to Southwest.