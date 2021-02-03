Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Taylor Fergen, top, and Science and Arts' Kaytlen Johnson dive after a loose ball during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena. Science and Arts defeated JBU 74-45.

John Brown's women basketball team has gone through a lot in the last month just to get to finally play its first home game of the season.

When the Golden Eagles finally got their chance Saturday against Science and Arts, nothing came easy.

JBU struggled offensively and dropped a 74-45 loss to the Drovers inside Bill George Arena.

It was JBU's second game of the season after an 88-71 loss at Mid-America Christian on Saturday.

John Brown coach Jeff Soderquist said his team looked tired on Saturday, citing JBU's lack of practice time because of covid-19 protocols.

"We've practiced seven days in the last nine weeks," Soderquist said. "This group, we're not in shape. We gave a lot Thursday (at Mid-America Christian). I'm trying to correct things (Friday) in practice. We probably had too much practice but I just think, when you look at our big three, Tarrah (Stephens), Marta (Matamala) and Taylor (Fergen), who had big games on Thursday, they looked tired tonight. We just looked tired."

The team was scheduled to open its season Jan. 2, but that contest and six others were canceled or postponed because of covid-19 protocols. Soderquist said until Jan. 24, the team had not had enough players available to play 5-on-5 in practice.

"Between injuries and people getting covid, we've not had 10 people," Soderquist said.

With a team featuring several new faces, the practice and early games would have been important for the team, he said.

"We've got a lot of talent, but this young group needed a month of practice, three scrimmages so we can get used to the speed of the game," he said. "We're going to keep getting better. We can't control these things. What we can control, we're just going to try to keep getting better."

On Saturday against Science and Arts, JBU hit only 16 of 62 (25.8 percent) shots from the field and 2 of 18 (11 percent) from behind the 3-point line -- a rare occurrence on its home floor.

The Golden Eagles trailed 12-9 after the first quarter and the Drovers (9-3, 6-1) opened up 36-18 lead at halftime. Science and Arts led 56-40 going into the fourth period.

Milagros Carrera led the Drovers with 17 points, while Zaria Dorsey had 15 and Kaytlen Johnson 10.

Science and Arts hit 31 of 61 from the field and 5 of 17 from behind the 3-point line.

Stephens was the only Golden Eagle in double figures with 12 points. Josie Sisk added eight points, while Marta Matamala had seven, Leah Anderson five, Taylor Fergen four, Maddie Altman, Natalie Smith, Grace Latham and Kenzie Silkey each with two and Jessica Goldman one.

JBU was scheduled to play at Oklahoma City on Monday, but that game was postponed due to covid issues with the Stars.

On Monday, JBU announced an additional home game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Southwestern Christian.

The Golden Eagles will then play at Central Christian (Kan.) on Friday and at Langston (Okla.) on Saturday.

Science and Arts 74, John Brown 45

Science and Arts^12^24^20^18^--^74

John Brown^9^9^22^5^--^45

Science and Arts (9-3, 6-1): Carrera 17, Dorsey 15, K. Johnson 10, Bloomfield 8, Palmer 8, N. Johnson 6, Miller 4, Guerrero 3, James 3.

John Brown (0-2, 0-2): Stephens 12, Sisk 8, Matamala 7, Anderson 5, Fergen 4, Altman 2, Silkey 2, Smith 2, Latham 2, Goldman 1.