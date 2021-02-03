Photo submitted Two new informational plaques were recently installed at the Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial, located in Memorial Park. These plaques were added by the KIA Memorial Committee responsible for taking care of the memorial. The committee is comprised of two members from the VFW and two members from The American Legion, plus one non-military at-large member from the community.

Photo submitted

Two new informational plaques were recently installed at the Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial, located in Memorial Park. These plaques were added by the KIA Memorial Committee responsible for taking care of the memorial. The committee is comprised of two members from the VFW and two members from The American Legion, plus one non-military at-large member from the community.

