The library is a place where we can display what we have. It's also a place to display what you have. The library's displays for February include National African American "Black" History Month, American Art and a collection of wood carvings. To commemorate and celebrate the contributions to our nation made by people of African descent, American historian Carter G. Woodson established Black History Week (then called "Negro History Week") nearly a century ago. The month of February was chosen to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. It was expanded to a month in 1976 as part of the nation's bicentennial and renamed National African American History Month.

A contribution of books about American art was made possible through a gift by the Alice L. Walton Foundation through the Arkansas State Library and Arkansas Center for the Book in collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Thanks to their generosity the Siloam Springs Public Library has some resources that will help us appreciate the art that Americans have created. These books are currently displayed in the New Book section. The books will be featured in displays throughout the library through the end of April.

Jennifer Cobb has a display of well-known Ozarks woodcarver Junior Cobb's carvings in the display case. Junior's work has been displayed at the Smithsonian and shown at the White House. He also worked at Silver Dollar City carving wood. His works have been shared with many who appreciate his work. He was truly an American artist!

"Digital Resources" highlighted in February include:

• Black History and Culture -- Explore the history, art and culture of Black Experience in the United States.

• Health.gov -- A user friendly site to find out more information about your health.

We offer virtual programming for Elementary Craft Time on Tuesdays, Preschool Story Time on Wednesdays, Elementary Story Time on Thursdays, and Young Adult Programming on Thursdays. Please check the programs tab on www.siloamsprings.com/library for more details!

New items at the library include:

"Studio: A Place for Art to Start" by Emily Arrow (Children's) "My Day with Gong Gong" by Sennah Yee (Children's) "Black Heroes : 51 Inspiring People from Ancient Africa to Modern-Day U.S.A." by Arlisha Norwood (Juvenile Non-Fiction) "The Ickabog" by J.K. Rowling (Juvenile Fiction) "Dune: The Graphic Novel" by Brian Herbert (Young Adult) "Yellowstone: Season 3" (DVD) "The Kremlin Conspiracy" by Joel C. Rosenberg (CD Book) "Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future" by Pope Francis (Non-Fiction)(Available in English and Spanish) "Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil" by Lezley McSpadden (Non-Fiction) "The Ten Thousand Doors of January" by Alix E. Harrow (Fiction)

Siloam Springs Public Library offers the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program.

Register your child at the library or online through the READsquared app or www.siloamspringslibrary.readsquared.com. Your child will receive a reading log upon registration at the library. If you register online with READsquared you will use that app/website to log your reading. We have a graduation every January for the children who have read 1,000 books. We already have one graduate that will be recognized January of 2022!

2021's Adult Book Challenge will be a fill in the blank form that will culminate in a story done in a mad libs style. Books and audio books checked out from the library and ArkansasLibrary2Go are eligible for this challenge. Challenge yourself to read a book with an "ugly" cover or a book that was written in the decade you were born. Challenge yourself to read a book from each of the different categories. A participant from 2020 commented the challenge opened her eyes to different types of books and she is enjoying reading from a genre she had not read from before.

Curbside pick-up for items held is available from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be sure to set up an appointment for this service if you do not want to come into the library to pick up the items you have placed on hold.

"If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it." --Toni Morrison

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.