Photo Submitted Main Street Siloam Springs' "Show Downtown Some Love" giveaway offers residents a chance to show some love for downtown Siloam Springs by posing with a "Love It" prop in front of one of five murals, the Memorial Park Mural; "Greetings from Siloam Springs" Mural; Otter Mural; Ivory Bill Mural and Skateboarding Heron Mural. Events and Marketing Coordinator and Farmer's Market Manager Abby Trinidad poses with one of the props in front of the "Greetings from Siloam Springs" Mural to show how it's done.

Residents have the opportunity to show their love for downtown Siloam Springs with Main Street Siloam Springs' "Show Downtown Some Love" giveaway.

The giveaway will take place from Jan. 26 through Feb 10. Four winners will be chosen, according to a post on Main Street's website.

Anyone who wants to enter the giveaway needs to snap a selfie with a "Love It" prop provided by Main Street at the Memorial Park Mural; "Greetings from Siloam Springs" Mural; the Otter Mural on the Siloam Flowers and Gifts building; Ivory Bill Mural and the Skateboarding Heron near The Parkhouse Kitchen + Bar; use the hashtag: #iheartdowntownsiloam and then post to Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win the prizes.

Props will be replenished as needed, according to Events and Marketing Coordinator and Farmer's Market Manager Abby Trinidad.

Prizes include a flower bouquet from Siloam Flowers; a candy bouquet from Creative Corner on Broadway; a gift card to the downtown retail shop of the winner's choice and a gift card to the downtown restaurant of the winner's choice, the website states.

"Main Street Siloam decided to do this fun, Valentines Day themed promotion to encourage our community downtown and enjoy the public art, shops and eateries," said Trinidad.

Trinidad also said the prizes will benefit downtown retail and restaurants. Winners will be drawn randomly, the website states. Prizes will be available for pick up on Feb. 12. Main Street Siloam Springs will communicate to the winners when and where they can pick up their prizes, Trinidad said.