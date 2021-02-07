Jan. 21

• Bryan Kelley Turner, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kasondra Lechelle Mahoney, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jan. 22

• Luis Alfonso Menchaca-Torres, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jared Dewayne Calico, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 24

• Joshua Jay Ross, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Aaron Christopher Mcintire, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• James Keith Emerson, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile 16, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• David Keith Burmaster Jr., 35, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal mischief in the second degree.

Jan. 25

• Carlos Alexis Torres Ortiz, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Shane Kenneth Brasgalla, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.

• Angela Nicole Hyatt, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jerry Wayne White, 44, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Robert Andrew White, 51, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Susan Nicole Johnson, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 26

• Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 33, arrested in connection with possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; parole violation.

Jan. 27

• Raymond Peraza Ayuso, 28, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; sex offender living near school/daycare; resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest.

• Tom Alee, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• John Paul Turner, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Nicholes Alan Delano, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Gary Wayne Adair, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of a drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – drinking in public; shoplifting.

Jan. 28

• Sierra Delrae Mccain, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Mary Elizabeth Davis, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Margaret Mary Fields, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 29

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; theft by receiving; breaking or entering; minor in possession of a handgun; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction governmental operations; fleeing; resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest.

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; criminal use of prohibited weapon; obstructing governmental operations; fleeing.

• Demetrus Deshay Shelley, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Aaron Christopher Mcintire, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brandon Wayne Wood, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

• Amber L. Holt, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

• William Lopez Muriel, 32, cited in connection with shoplifting.

Jan. 30

• Preston Matthew Lawson, 22, arrested in connection with criminal use of prohibited weapon.

• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with residential burglary – commercial burglary; breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the first degree; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Jose Luis Castillo Jr., 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brian David Davis, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jesse Brian Fairfield, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises.

• Cody Shea Burrows, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 31

• Summer Leigh Baldwin, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations.

• Angelia Martha Perez Vaught, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; improper turn.

• Max Bowlin Porter, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations.

• Nicole Breanna Faraone, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.