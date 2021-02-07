Jan. 21
• Bryan Kelley Turner, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kasondra Lechelle Mahoney, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Jan. 22
• Luis Alfonso Menchaca-Torres, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jared Dewayne Calico, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 24
• Joshua Jay Ross, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Aaron Christopher Mcintire, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Keith Emerson, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile 16, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• David Keith Burmaster Jr., 35, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; criminal mischief in the second degree.
Jan. 25
• Carlos Alexis Torres Ortiz, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Shane Kenneth Brasgalla, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.
• Angela Nicole Hyatt, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jerry Wayne White, 44, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Robert Andrew White, 51, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Susan Nicole Johnson, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 26
• Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 33, arrested in connection with possession w/intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); proximity to certain facilities -- enhanced penalties; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance; parole violation.
Jan. 27
• Raymond Peraza Ayuso, 28, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; sex offender living near school/daycare; resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest.
• Tom Alee, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• John Paul Turner, 30, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.
• Nicholes Alan Delano, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.
• Brandon Don McGarrah, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Angel Lorayne Dobbs, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Gary Wayne Adair, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of a drug paraphernalia; public intoxication – drinking in public; shoplifting.
Jan. 28
• Sierra Delrae Mccain, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Mary Elizabeth Davis, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Margaret Mary Fields, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 29
• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; theft by receiving; breaking or entering; minor in possession of a handgun; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction governmental operations; fleeing; resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest.
• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; criminal use of prohibited weapon; obstructing governmental operations; fleeing.
• Demetrus Deshay Shelley, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Aaron Christopher Mcintire, 35, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Wayne Wood, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.
• Amber L. Holt, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.
• William Lopez Muriel, 32, cited in connection with shoplifting.
Jan. 30
• Preston Matthew Lawson, 22, arrested in connection with criminal use of prohibited weapon.
• Christopher Elijah Rodgerson, 25, arrested in connection with residential burglary – commercial burglary; breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the first degree; theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Jose Luis Castillo Jr., 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brian David Davis, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jesse Brian Fairfield, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises.
• Cody Shea Burrows, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Jan. 31
• Summer Leigh Baldwin, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; obstructing governmental operations.
• Angelia Martha Perez Vaught, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; improper turn.
• Max Bowlin Porter, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations.
• Nicole Breanna Faraone, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.