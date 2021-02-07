City directors voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to approve a significant development permit for Atwoods to build a store at a new location.

With the approval of the permit, Atwoods will now be able to build a new 63,170-square-foot retail facility at the 300 block of Arkansas Highway 59 North, just southwest of Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

The planning commission approved the permit 7-0 during its meeting on Jan. 12, subject to three conditions prior to the permit to be issued: Atwoods had to file the associated lot consolidation survey; dedicate off-site utility easements for sewer main extension via a separate instrument (the city board voted to approve the dedication of utility easements during Tuesday's meeting) and Atwoods needed to make typographical corrections to the landscape plan to correct some of the figures on the plans, said Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

Director Brad Burns pulled the resolution off the consent agenda during Tuesday's meeting because he wondered if instead of constructing a privacy fence, Atwoods could construct a raised berm.

"Wooden fencing has a short shelf life and it's a trash collector," Burns said. "So, I'm just curious in this, has this been discussed or considered?"

Burns cited the berm on East Tahlequah Street as an example of how a berm could be a better alternative to the wooden fence.

Kayla Wood, of MTG Engineers, who is representing Atwoods, said a landowner to the west requested the eight-foot-tall wooden fence.

"He requested a taller screening just so that he would be screened from the loading dock portion from his home and we agreed with that," Wood said.

Wood said they could look at a mixture of options and the engineering firm would be happy to appease everyone. She said Atwoods could put in a berm but she doesn't think it could be eight feet tall and it would require quite a bit of land room.

Wood said the construction plans also call for Red Oak trees to be planted along the entire northern and western edge. She recommended placing the landscaping on the side of the fence facing the landowner's property.

Director Mindy Hunt said she appreciated Atwoods and MTG working with the landowner. Director Carol Smiley said she is excited for Atwoods' new location. Both Hunt and Smiley said they understood Burns' reasoning for the berm.

Director David Allen said as long as the landowner was happy then the board should be happy. Allen said the berm on Tahlequah is great and has done a good job and he appreciated the fence and trees Atwoods is willing to plant.

"I think you are going well above anything that we would ask for just in terms of your landscaping, and I think it it's going to look great," Allen said.

Burns then said his suggestion was an aesthetic recommendation and was 100 percent behind the Atwoods project.

The city directors discussed and voted on the following additional items:

Consent agenda

• Approving the minutes for the regular Jan. 19 meeting.

• Approving a budget amendment to transfer $12,000 from the operations fund to the capital fund to replace a scan tool that reads fault codes for large trucks. Fault codes are what causes the check engine light to come on and the tool will display what the code means.

• Approving a purchase contract for the street division to purchase a Kenworth flatbed dump truck from MHC Kenworth for $91,750.

• Approving a purchase contract for the solid waste division to purchase a Volvo wheel loader from Scott Equipment Company for $160,537.

• Approving a budget amendment for the police department capital budget to include insurance reimbursements from the Arkansas Municipal League in the amount of $32,100 for two police vehicles that were involved in motor vehicle accidents and deemed total losses by Arkansas Municipal League insurance adjusters.

• Approving a lease agreement renewal with Siloam Springs Youth Baseball.

Contracts and approvals

• Approving a change order with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. in the amount of $538,066.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-01 concerning the annexation of 30.03 acres of 14505 N. Country Club Road on its third reading, then voting to adopt the ordinance.

Staff reports

• December 2020 financials.

• Administrator's report.