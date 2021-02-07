Benton County announced on Thursday the launch of a new text message tool to help guide residents to resources and report potential issues.

TextMyGov allows community members to skip a phone call and find answers to questions and concerns 24/7 in a quick and timely method, according to a press release.

TextMyGov uses a mobile phone's regular messaging service as a way to relay information about Benton County by using keywords like burn ban, recycling, permit, pothole, sign, or roads. The service also guides the public to a frequently asked questions page (FAQ) if their question is not answered in the categories listed.

When residents text "Hi" to (479) 269 – 3466 they will receive a reply with options on how to find contact information, how to report an issue, or how to view frequently asked questions. The below widget pops up on the Benton County website to alert people of the option to text instead of calling.

This platform can make life a little easier to do things such as reporting a flooded road, or seeing if there is a burn ban in place. TextMyGov should not be used for emergencies. Those needing immediate, life saving assistance should call 911.