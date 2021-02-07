TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Gadugi Portal, a centralized database aimed to better connect Cherokee Nation citizens with tribal services, is now live for citizens to manage or update essential information, such as a name change or new mailing address.

"I am proud that we now have a better way to communicate that both empowers our citizens and helps us be a more responsive government," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "In the past, it's been up to each citizen to provide their personal information to each tribal department they coordinate with, but with the Gadugi Portal their information can now be updated across all departments in one quick action. In addition to convenience, we also have taken every step possible to make sure our citizens' information is safe and secure. Ultimately, the Gadugi Portal will allow us to do more for our people."

The Gadugi Portal can be found at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/.

The online database allows every tribal citizen to take charge of their personal information, ensuring it is correct and up to date with just a few clicks, rather than multiple applications.

Once a citizen registers and updates their address, that data will be shared in the registration citizenship database and across all departments, including tag offices, housing, health services and others. Previously, a Cherokee Nation citizen completed a paper form or faxed in a request for a change of address, and had to provide similar updates to various departments.

"The Cherokee word 'gadugi' means working together to improve our tribal community," said Chief of Staff Todd Enlow. "This portal signifies our Cherokee spirit and the dedication of every Cherokee Nation employee working together for the betterment of our citizens. We hope that this portal will make accessing tribal services easier and less complicated."

In addition to the Gadugi Portal, the Cherokee Nation also launched the Cherokee Warriors Database as part of the portal to connect thousands of Cherokee veterans across the globe with tribal services and other opportunities.

Veterans can register with branch of military, years of service and upload their military service documents (DD214s). The data is verified by the tribe's Office of Veteran Affairs and citizens are identified across all other Cherokee Nation departments.

For assistance with the Gadugi Portal registration process, email [email protected]