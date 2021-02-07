Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Heart-themed scavenger hunt begins Feb. 11 by From Staff Reports | February 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted

Residents who want to get out of the house can take part in a scavenger hunt put on by the Parks and Recreation Division from Feb. 11 to Feb. 26.

The Hearts in the Parks scavenger hunt will require participants pick up a card from the Parks and Recreation office or download one from the city's website, said Ashley Davis, recreation coordinator. The card will have questions about Valentine's Day, Davis said.

Yard signs will be placed in Bob Henry Park, City Park, City Lake Park, Eliana Chacon Memorial Park, Memorial Park and Twin Springs Park, Davis said. The signs will have answers to the questions along with facts about heart disease and even an exercise to do, Davis said.

Davis included the information about heart disease and the exercise because February is also Heart Health Month, she said.

The first eight people to send an email to Davis with pictures of themselves with the yard signs will win a spring gift basket with a few gift cards from local businesses purchased by the parks and recreation department, she said.

Davis said she plans to have the yard signs up on Feb. 11.

Davis said she had originally planned for the dates to be from Feb. 11-14, but changed her mind.

"I am going to extend that to the 26th to hopefully get some pretty weather so people will want to get out and in the parks," Davis said.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT