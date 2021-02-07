Residents who want to get out of the house can take part in a scavenger hunt put on by the Parks and Recreation Division from Feb. 11 to Feb. 26.

The Hearts in the Parks scavenger hunt will require participants pick up a card from the Parks and Recreation office or download one from the city's website, said Ashley Davis, recreation coordinator. The card will have questions about Valentine's Day, Davis said.

Yard signs will be placed in Bob Henry Park, City Park, City Lake Park, Eliana Chacon Memorial Park, Memorial Park and Twin Springs Park, Davis said. The signs will have answers to the questions along with facts about heart disease and even an exercise to do, Davis said.

Davis included the information about heart disease and the exercise because February is also Heart Health Month, she said.

The first eight people to send an email to Davis with pictures of themselves with the yard signs will win a spring gift basket with a few gift cards from local businesses purchased by the parks and recreation department, she said.

Davis said she plans to have the yard signs up on Feb. 11.

Davis said she had originally planned for the dates to be from Feb. 11-14, but changed her mind.

"I am going to extend that to the 26th to hopefully get some pretty weather so people will want to get out and in the parks," Davis said.