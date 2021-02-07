JBU 74, Central Christian 65

McPHERSON, Kan. -- In three prior contests, the Golden Eagles put forward their best 10 minutes of play after the intermission – and this time, the John Brown University women's basketball team used a 27-16 third quarter to capture a 74-65 victory over Central Christian (Kan.) on Friday evening inside the Jerry Alexander Arena.

A quick 5-0 Tiger run pulled the hosts within one, 46-45, with just more than four minutes left in the third, but a quick 14-3 quarter-closing rally that bled into the fourth built John Brown's largest lead of the season, 60-48. The Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-3) never trailed in the final period.

Sophomore Tarrah Stephens contributed 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the floor, and senior Taylor Fergen contributed 13 points and team-best nine rebounds that accompanied four helper and a career-best six steals. The visitors gobbled up 14 steals on 24 Central Christian turnovers as JBU managed its miscues to just nine on the evening.

In the pivotal run, however, it was freshman Natalie Smith's seven points that powered the 14-3 rally, including a personal 5-0 run to close out the third quarter. She finished with a career-high 13 points on three triples.

The JBU defense during the run that lasted 5:50 over two separate quarters kept the Tigers (2-14, 0-9 Sooner Athletic) to just 1 of 12 shooting from the field, including 0 of 8 from long range.

The Golden Eagles led for nearly 90 percent of the contest (35:46), and shot over 40 percent for the first time in the 2020-21 season, hitting 27 of 65 from the field. Despite an 11-rebounds difference, 41-30, John Brown enjoyed a 16-7 scoring margin off opponent turnovers.

Central Christian's final lead came midway through the third, 37-35, but an 8-of-31 funk over the final 17 minutes of play proved too much for the Tigers in search of its first Sooner Athletic victory of the season.

Kassidy Forsberg's 16 points led all players, as she completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. Destiny Broussard's 12-point, 12-rebound effort was also good enough for a double-double, while Alison Kulesza (12 points) and Cheyenne Marshall (11 points) also figured in double-digit scoring for Central Christian.

JBU was scheduled to play at Langston (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action at home 6 p.m. Monday night against Central Christian.

-- JBU Sports Information contributed to this report.