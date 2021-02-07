Mark Ross/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs sophomore Brooke Ross looks to make a play Tuesday against Van Buren inside Panther Activity Center. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Pointers 41-27.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team persevered Tuesday night on the toughest of days.

The Lady Panthers lost two starters to covid-19 quarantine just hours before tipoff of Tuesday's 5A-West Conference home game against Van Buren, leaving the team scrambling to figure things out in the aftermath.

But when game-time arrived, the short-handed Lady Panthers turned in one of their best defensive performances of the year in a 41-27 victory over the Lady Pointers inside Panther Activity Center.

"We didn't have a chance to prepare," an emotional coach Tim Rippy said after the game. "We were almost done when our practice (Tuesday afternoon) when they pulled them off the court. We put a lot into it and then your preparation gets thrown away, and so we just told the (remaining) kids they were enough, you know? And they did it."

The win gave the Lady Panthers the season sweep over Van Buren after beating the Lady Pointers 44-41 in overtime just a week prior on Jan. 26.

Without seniors Mia Hevener and Sydney Moorman, the Lady Panthers went to work, taking a 9-5 lead after the first quarter on back-to-back baskets by lone remaining senior Quincy Efurd.

Siloam Springs survived an early onslaught of 3-pointers from Van Buren's Bailee Woodard, who hit three treys in the first half, including back-to-back shots for an 11-9 lead.

A basket by Brooke Smith tied the game at 11 and Brooke Ross buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Siloam Springs the lead for good.

Efurd hit a 3-pointer in the corner for a 19-11 lead and Siloam Springs led 19-14 at halftime.

"The whole mindset was trying to get us to stay in it," said Efurd, who scored all seven of her points in the first half. "These are two really important games. It's all about working together without them -- as hard as that's going to be -- to get to state."

Siloam Springs cranked up its defense in the third quarter, outscoring Van Buren 10-3 and taking a 29-17 lead going into the fourth.

Mimo Jacklik hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter and Ross had a driving basket as the Lady Panthers pulled ahead by double digits.

The Lady Panthers would lead by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter.

"Defensively we were terrific," Rippy said. "They did exactly what they had been coached to do. We told them no matter how we play on offense without two of our best shooters against a zone, we're going to come out and we're going to guard their butts as good as we can. And they did that tonight."

Woodard finished with five 3-pointers and 15 points to lead Van Buren (7-12, 1-7).

Ross finished with 15 points for Siloam Springs (13-6, 5-4), while Jacklik had nine, Efurd and Smith each with seven and Reina Tiefel three.

Siloam Springs 41, Van Buren 27

Van Buren^5^9^3^10^--^27

Siloam Springs^9^10^10^12^--^41

Van Buren (7-12, 1-7): Woodard 15, Shelly 5, Rainwater 5, Moss 2.

Siloam Springs (13-6, 5-4): Ross 15, Jacklik 9, Efurd 7, Smith 7, Tiefel 3.