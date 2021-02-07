Neal Denton/The Baxter Bulletin Siloam Springs sophomore Dalton Newman holds on to the ball as Mountain Home's Jake McGehee and Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart converge on the play on Friday in Mountain Home. The Bombers defeated the Panthers 60-48.

Lady Panthers 40, Lady Bombers 37

MOUNTAIN HOME – Siloam Springs trailed for most of its 5A-West battle against Mountain Home on Friday night, but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Bombers 19-7 to end the game, stealing an important league victory.

It was Siloam Springs' second win this week without seniors Sydney Moorman and Mia Hevener, who were lost to covid-19 quarantine on Tuesday. They are expected back this week.

"I'm extremely proud of our team this week for overcoming some adversity," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "It's never easy to deal with losing two senior leaders for a whole week. Our kids battled so hard for each other and found a way to get two hard fought victories.

"At Mountain Home, we were down nine points in the third quarter, when we responded and made a quick comeback. I'm really happy with how the the whole group grew up together this week! We're excited to get our two seniors back next week and hopefully keep improving heading in to the state tournament."

Mountain Home led by as much as 30-21 late in the third quarter, but Siloam Springs pulled within 30-26 to end the third on a bucket by Brooke Smith.

Smith scored again to open the fourth, and the Lady Panthers later pulled even at 33-33 on a basket by Brooke Ross with 4:52 remaining.

Smith drained a 3-pointer to give Siloam Springs its first lead since the first quarter, but the Lady Bombers fought back with 3 of 4 free-throw shooting by Kate Gilbert and Addison Yates.

Yates picked up her fifth foul with 1:03 remaining, and Ross scored another go-ahead basket with 46.2 seconds left, making it 38-36.

Mountain Home's Emma Wilbert made 1 of 2 free throws with 29.1 remaining, and the Lady Bombers fouled Mimo Jacklik with 16.2 left to play.

Jacklik made only 1 of 2 from the line, but Siloam Springs forced a Mountain Home turnover with 9.6 seconds left. Jacklik went back to the line and again made 1 of 2 for a 40-37 lead.

The Lady Bombers' final 3-point attempt was long, clinching the comeback victory for the Lady Panthers, who now are 14-6 overall and 6-4 in league action.

Mountain Home, which was led by the 12 points of Yates, falls to 2-17 overall and 1-8 in the 5A-West.

Jacklik and Ross led the Lady Panthers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bombers 60, Panthers 48

Mountain Home caught fire in the third quarter against the Panthers' zone defense, building a nine-point lead that never again dipped below five.

Junior Luke Proctor poured in 13 of his game-high 19 in the third period, and the Bombers led by as much as 42-33.

Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart scored 14 of his team-high 16 in the second half to keep the Panthers in the hunt, but the visitors were only 3-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, while the hosts went 7-of-7.

Jake McGehee and Wyatt Gilbert added 17 and 13, respectively, for the Bombers, while Nathan Vachon added 14 for the Panthers.

The Bombers, who had not played in two weeks, improve to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in 5A-West play.

Neal Denton/The Baxter Bulletin Siloam Springs sophomores Brooke Ross, left, and Brooke Smith, right defend on the play as Mountain Home's Emma Wilber shoots Friday night in Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 40-37.