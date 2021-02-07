Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Lady Panthers win at Mountain Home; boys' streak ends by Graham Thomas | February 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Neal Denton/The Baxter Bulletin Siloam Springs sophomore Dalton Newman holds on to the ball as Mountain Home's Jake McGehee and Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart converge on the play on Friday in Mountain Home. The Bombers defeated the Panthers 60-48.

Lady Panthers 40, Lady Bombers 37

MOUNTAIN HOME – Siloam Springs trailed for most of its 5A-West battle against Mountain Home on Friday night, but the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Bombers 19-7 to end the game, stealing an important league victory.

It was Siloam Springs' second win this week without seniors Sydney Moorman and Mia Hevener, who were lost to covid-19 quarantine on Tuesday. They are expected back this week.

"I'm extremely proud of our team this week for overcoming some adversity," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "It's never easy to deal with losing two senior leaders for a whole week. Our kids battled so hard for each other and found a way to get two hard fought victories.

"At Mountain Home, we were down nine points in the third quarter, when we responded and made a quick comeback. I'm really happy with how the the whole group grew up together this week! We're excited to get our two seniors back next week and hopefully keep improving heading in to the state tournament."

Mountain Home led by as much as 30-21 late in the third quarter, but Siloam Springs pulled within 30-26 to end the third on a bucket by Brooke Smith.

Smith scored again to open the fourth, and the Lady Panthers later pulled even at 33-33 on a basket by Brooke Ross with 4:52 remaining.

Smith drained a 3-pointer to give Siloam Springs its first lead since the first quarter, but the Lady Bombers fought back with 3 of 4 free-throw shooting by Kate Gilbert and Addison Yates.

Yates picked up her fifth foul with 1:03 remaining, and Ross scored another go-ahead basket with 46.2 seconds left, making it 38-36.

Mountain Home's Emma Wilbert made 1 of 2 free throws with 29.1 remaining, and the Lady Bombers fouled Mimo Jacklik with 16.2 left to play.

Jacklik made only 1 of 2 from the line, but Siloam Springs forced a Mountain Home turnover with 9.6 seconds left. Jacklik went back to the line and again made 1 of 2 for a 40-37 lead.

The Lady Bombers' final 3-point attempt was long, clinching the comeback victory for the Lady Panthers, who now are 14-6 overall and 6-4 in league action.

Mountain Home, which was led by the 12 points of Yates, falls to 2-17 overall and 1-8 in the 5A-West.

Jacklik and Ross led the Lady Panthers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Bombers 60, Panthers 48

Mountain Home caught fire in the third quarter against the Panthers' zone defense, building a nine-point lead that never again dipped below five.

Junior Luke Proctor poured in 13 of his game-high 19 in the third period, and the Bombers led by as much as 42-33.

Siloam Springs' Josh Stewart scored 14 of his team-high 16 in the second half to keep the Panthers in the hunt, but the visitors were only 3-of-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, while the hosts went 7-of-7.

Jake McGehee and Wyatt Gilbert added 17 and 13, respectively, for the Bombers, while Nathan Vachon added 14 for the Panthers.

The Bombers, who had not played in two weeks, improve to 6-9 overall and 2-4 in 5A-West play.

photo
Neal Denton/The Baxter Bulletin Siloam Springs sophomores Brooke Ross, left, and Brooke Smith, right defend on the play as Mountain Home's Emma Wilber shoots Friday night in Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 40-37.
More News

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Greenwood^18-3^10-0

Vilonia^19-2^9-1

Siloam Springs^14-6^6-4

Russellville^11-9^5-4

Greenbrier^14-7^4-6

Van Buren^8-12^2-7

Alma^7-12^1-8

Mountain Home^2-17^1-8

Last week’s results

Feb. 2

Siloam Springs 41, Van Buren 27

Greenwood 78, Alma 27

Vilonia 57, Russellville 54

Greenbrier 50, Mountain Home 44

Feb. 5

Siloam Springs 40, Mountain Home 37

Vilonia 71, Alma 36

Greenwood 73, Russellville 39

Van Buren 48, Greenbrier 42

Feb. 6

Van Buren at Mountain Home (n)

This week’s games

Feb. 9

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

Feb. 10

Russellville at Alma

Feb. 12

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russellville

Greenwood at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Van Buren

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^15-6^9-1

Vilonia^14-5^7-3

Greenwood^9-11^5-5

Siloam Springs^9-12^4-6

Van Buren^10-7^4-5

Greenbrier^5-12^3-5

Mountain Home^6-9^2-4

Alma^8-9^2-7

Last week’s results

Feb. 2

Siloam Springs 53, Van Buren 44

Greenwood 60, Alma 49

Russellville 64, Vilonia 51

Greenbrier at Mountain Home, ppd.

Feb. 5

Mountain Home 60, Siloam Springs 48

Russellville 66, Greenwood 42

Van Buren 58, Greenbrier 37

Vilonia 64, Alma 46

Feb. 6

Van Buren at Mountain Home (n)

This week’s games

Feb. 9

Siloam Springs at Alma

Russellville at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Greenwood

Vilonia at Mountain Home

Feb. 12

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russellville

Greenwood at Vilonia

Mountain Home at Van Buren

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT