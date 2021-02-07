The Siloam Springs boys won their second straight game Thursday night with a 39-32 victory over Springdale Southwest at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (9-8, 4-3) led 12-5 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime before taking a 27-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Mason Simmons led the Panthers with a career-high 19 points, while Nathan Hawbaker had 12 and Silas Tugwell and Cam Stafford each with four.

The ninth-grade girls game against Southwest was called off dude to covid-19 concerns with Southwest.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys rallied from an early first-quarter deficit to knock off Springdale Southwest 39-25 on Thursday.

Southwest led 11-5 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Cougars 13-4 in the second quarter to take an 18-15 lead at the half. Siloam Springs upped its lead to 30-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (4-11) with 12 points, while Landon Fain had nine, Jackson Still eight, Darian Caldwell six and Mikey McKinley and Kimber Haggard each with two.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-21 win at Springdale Southwest.

The Lady Panthers (7-7) trailed 6-3 after the first period but led 17-8 at halftime and 19-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Kaiden Prendergast each had eight, Jaylin Harried five, Bianey Quinonez and Ruth Hansen each with two and Emily Sears one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys lost their third straight Thursday 52-31 to Springdale Tyson.

The Panthers (7-8) trailed 21-7 after the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime. Tyson took a 42-23 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 16 points, while Stewart Schwaninger scored four, Mason Edwards, A.J. Moore each with three, Corbett Stephenson and Samuel Avery with two and Jack O'Brien one.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls won their second straight Thursday night with a 31-26 victory at Springdale Southwest.

The Lady Panthers (9-5) led 6-3 after the first period, 14-11 at halftime and 20-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Natalie Perez led the Lady Panthers with 12 points, while Cenzi Johnson had eight, Norah Perkins six, Kenlee Moore and Madelyn Mehlburger each with two and Reagan Bishop one.

Up next

Both ninth-grade teams are scheduled to host Bentonville on Monday, while the seventh- and eighth-grade girls host Springdale Central. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys travel to Springdale Central.