Joe Wesley Brackett, Jr.

Joe Wesley Brackett, Jr., 45, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 4, 2021 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Dec. 29, 1975 in Hot Springs, Ark., to Joe Wesley Brackett, Sr. and Helen Newton Brackett. His family moved to Siloam Springs and he graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1994.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Brackett, Sr.; and grandparents, Jim and Dorothy Gray.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Brackett of Siloam Springs; life partners, Gerald Mashburn and Shawn Lee McNurlin, both of Siloam Springs; and sisters, Cassia Brannon and husband Michael of Siloam Springs, and Sandra Rice and husband Anthony of Leach, Okla.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Kenneth "Ken" James Draper

Kenneth "Ken" James Draper, 78, of Park Hill, Okla., died Jan. 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born Aug. 19, 1942 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Sterman Edward Draper and Edna Bell Philpott Draper. He married Patricia Ann Johnson in Siloam Springs. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He worked for Franklin Electric for many years. He was a member of the Jaycees and was a Layreader at Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America and was a Webelos Pack Leader. He loved to fish and wood working. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it. He was a volunteer firefighter for the West Siloam Springs/Moseley Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Draper; brother, Leon Draper; and stepdaughter, Angel Buckaloo.

He is survived by two daughters, Nanette Damon and husband Mark of Yoder, Colo., and Crystal Lee Eason of Fort Smith, Ark.; stepdaughter, Kathy Allen of Isabella, Mo.; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Penny Rice and husband Phillip of Catoosa, Okla.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation, everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church in West Siloam Springs, with Pastor Marty Hern officiating. Burial will follow at Yell Cemetery near Siloam Springs.

Dallas Wade Mullen

Dallas Wade Mullen, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 30, 2021.

He was born July 11, 1951 in Flagler, Colo., to Leon and Eunice Mullen. He attended Gravette High School, where he played basketball, graduating in 1969. He loved sports, including football, baseball and bass fishing. He also enjoyed listening to country music, strumming on his guitar and old gospel hymns.

He and his wife Susie were members of the Gravette Church of Christ for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Mullen; one sister, Rhenea Mullen; and one twin sister, Diana Byler.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Faye Mullen of Siloam Springs; three daughters, Tonya Sue Camacho and husband Joe of Rogers, Ark., Beverly Dawn Mullen of Siloam Springs, and Angela Marie Lashley and husband Jimmie of Siloam Springs; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ken Mullen and wife Catherine of North Little Rock, Ark., and Marty Mullen and wife Cindy of Gravette; and one sister, Melvina Helberg and husband Kent of Blackwell, Okla.

Funeral service were Feb. 6, 2021 at Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. Burial was at Bethel Cemetery in Gravette.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.