The planning commission is set to review three permits related to the expansion of the Simmons Foods manufacturing facility on Hico Street during their upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

The measures include a significant development permit, a right-of-way closure development permit and a lot consolidation permit for the poultry company.

Simmons Foods is seeking to construct a 62,329-square-foot expansion as well as renovate 28,849 square feet of its existing facility at 316 N. Hico St., according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on Jan. 13.

Simmons uses the Hico Street facility to produce pet food and pet treats, according to Julie Maus, director of communications for the company.

"We're excited about the potential to bring an additional 150 jobs to Siloam Springs and the prospect of creating an attractive new facility on the site of Simmons' first plant constructed in Siloam Springs back in 1952," she said.

The company requested an expedited application review for its permits, the report states. If the planning commission approves the permits, they will go before the city board on Feb. 16 with the goal of having the facility operational by September, the report states.

The company requested an expedited application review for its permits, because Simmons had an opportunity to help a customer meet a pressing need for additional product and the company has to move quickly to meet the project timeline, said Maus.

The planning commission will also discuss and review the following items:

• Rezoning development permit to rezone 813 Ark. Hwy 16 S. from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Residential Medium). This permit will go before the city board on March 2.

• Update to the Zoning Code Chapter 102 concerning the removal of the floor-to-Area ratio from the residential zones and amending the ratio in the historic downtown overlay zone. The ratio will be retained in all commercial and industrial zones. The code change will go before the city board on March 2.

• Lot split development permit for 2617/2619 S. Elm St. This permit will go before the city board on Feb. 16.