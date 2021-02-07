Photo courtesy of Brooke Baldwin/JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Tarrah Stephens, right, battles with Southwestern Christian's Gillian Snowder for the ball during Wednesday's game at Bill George Arena. Southwestern Christian defeated the Golden Eagles 66-63.

John Brown's women had a chance to get their first win of the 2021 season Wednesday night, but the Golden Eagles came up short at home against Southwestern Christian (Okla.).

Marta Matamala's 3-point shot to tie was off and a long rebound helped Southwestern Christian run off the remaining seconds and secure a 66-63 victory inside Bill George Arena.

It's the best JBU has played, particularly defensively, in its first three games of the covid-19 shortened season, according to head coach Jeff Soderquist. JBU gave up 88 points in a season-opening loss at Mid-America Christian on Jan. 28 and 74 in a blowout loss at home to Science and Arts on Jan. 30.

On Wednesday, JBU held Southwest Christian to 4o percent from the field, connecting on 20 of 50 shots.

"I thought we played really good defensively," Soderquist said. "I've been not pleased the last two games defensively. I thought tonight we did well. Offensively they're a really good team."

John Brown (0-3, 0-3) trailed the entire first half, as SCU led 17-12 after the first quarter and 29-25 at halftime. SCU led by as many as nine in both quarters, but a late JBU surge cut the deficit to four at halftime.

"In the first half, we went through that stretch where we were getting good shots and couldn't score," Soderquist said. "Our defense held us in there. It was really good."

The Golden Eagles opened the third quarter on a 8-0 run to take a 33-29 lead.

Josie Sisk scored inside and Tarrah Stephens had a basket-and-one for JBU's first lead with 6 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Matamala connected on a 3-pointer for a 33-29 lead. JBU would lead most of the third quarter before SCU's Jamie Clarke connected on a 3-pointer to tie the game 47-47 going into the fourth.

Clarke burned the Golden Eagles for three more 3-pointers in the fourth.

"We did a good job on (Clarke) in the first half and then we lost her a couple of times in the second half," Soderquist said. "She hurt us right there. ... We gave her too many good looks in the second half."

SCU pulled ahead 58-52, but JBU clawed back to tie the game at 60. Tarrah Stephens scored eight straight points for the Golden Eagles in that stretch, including a 3-pointer.

Thamires Andrade split the JBU defense for a three-point play to give SCU a 63-60 lead, and after holding JBU on the other end, Tresha Yager hit a 3-pointer for a 66-60 lead.

Matamala hit a 3-pointer to cut the SCU lead in half, and JBU got a defensive stop inside the final minute, to set up the last possession of the game.

Andrade led SCU with 24 points, while Clarke had 17 and Kea Mays 13.

Stephens led JBU with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Matamala had 14.

"Each game we want to improve and I thought we improved," Soderquist said. "Again, we've got to get back into playing shape. That's part of it. People don't understand, it is getting used to playing and getting in playing shape."

Southwestern Christian 66, John Brown 63

Southwestern Christian^17^12^18^19^--^66

John Brown^12^13^22^16^--^63

Southwestern Christian (9-2, 5-2): Andrade 24, Clarke 17, Mays 13, Wade 6, Yager 6.

John Brown (0-3, 0-3): Stephens 20, Matamala 14, Fergen 7, Altman 6, Smith 6, Anderson 4, Vanoverberghe 4, Sisk 2.