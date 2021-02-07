Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Makenna Thomas signed to play volleyball Wednesday at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Okla. Pictured are, from left, father Brian Thomas, brother Carson Thomas, Makenna Thomas, sister Haley Thomas, mother Sarah Thomas, Siloam Springs assistant coach Jessica Merrill and SSHS head coach Joellen Wright.

Makenna Thomas is excited for her chance to play college volleyball.

Thomas, a senior at Siloam Springs, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play volleyball at Southwestern Christian in Bethany, Okla.

Thomas was a three-year starter for Siloam Springs and an all-state selection her senior season. Coach Joellen Wright said Thomas is talented and can play anywhere on the court, but her best trait might be her passion for the game.

"She definitely loves the sport -- eats, breathes, sleeps it," Wright said. "She just carries that spirit onto the court when she plays. It's really fun to watch. I'm glad she's getting to do it at the next level."

Thomas played in a variety of roles for Siloam Springs. She's mainly played setter but has also played some at hitter and in the back row. Her final two years she rarely, if ever, left the court as a six-rotation player.

Thomas said the coaches at Southwestern Christian have told her they would like to use her as a hitter and possibly setter in a 6-2 offense.

"When I went to their practice, they told me I would be a great hitter, which is really funny because I came as a setter," Thomas said. "But I think she told me she could really see me doing both and run a 6-2 offense but also being able to run a 5-1 if needed."

Wright said the ability to play all over the court was a big selling point.

"I think that helped sway her to decision where she could play all the way around," Wright said. "She's up to the challenge. It doesn't matter that they may have bigger people at the college level. She's got that kind of heart. She's definitely a smart hitter. She may not be the straight-down power hitter, but she really developed her line shots and her cuts and deep tips. She will be crafty."

At Siloam Springs, Thomas finished with more than 1,100 career assists.

Thomas had been talking to Southwestern Christian for nearly a year. She committed to the Eagles shortly after the high school season ended, she said.

"I went to a preview day in November and that helped finalize the decision," she said.

Thomas said she's looking forward to the next phase of her career. She also likes that she'll get to play in Siloam Springs some as well since Southwestern Christian is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference, the same as John Brown University.

"I'm so excited about getting to play at the next level," she said. "And they're in JBU's conference too so I'm excited to be able to come home too sometimes and play them."