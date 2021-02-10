Photo submitted Karla Singer (left) of Ability Tree accepts a $125 from Jerry Cavness, communications officer for American Legion Post 29. The post makes donations to local nonprofits each year to show community support, Cavness said.

Karla Singer (left) of Ability Tree accepts a $125 from Jerry Cavness, communications officer for American Legion Post 29. The post makes donations to local nonprofits each year to show community support, Cavness said.

Debbie Holroyd (left) accepts a $125 check on behalf of the Siloam Springs Senior Center from Jerry Cavness (right), of American Legion Post 29. The post makes donations to support local nonprofits each year as a way to show community involvement.

Jerry Cavness (center), communications officer for American Legion Post 29, presents a $125 check to Marla Sappington (left) and Alston Tun (right) of The Manna Center. Post 29 makes donations to local nonprofits each year as a way to show community support, Cavness said.

Photo submitted Tim Rogers (left) of Genesis House accepts a $125 check from Jerry Cavness, communications officer for American Legion Post 29. The post makes donations to local nonprofits each year as a way to show community support, Cavness said.

Tim Rogers (left) of Genesis House accepts a $125 check from Jerry Cavness, communications officer for American Legion Post 29. The post makes donations to local nonprofits each year as a way to show community support, Cavness said.

