Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Jacob Zamarron is one of several key players for the 2021 John Brown Golden Eagles men's soccer team.

First-year John Brown men's soccer coach Chris Cole is happy to be back at his alma mater.

Cole, a 1987 JBU graduate and former men's soccer player for the Golden Eagles, was hired in July to helm the Golden Eagles program after spending the last 17 years as a coach, teacher and athletics director at Grace International School in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Cole replaced Brenton Benware, who resigned after three seasons.

"It was a very surprising thing," Cole said. "It wasn't expected. It was out of the blue. On many levels, my wife and I clearly believe it was God's timing and a change of course in our lives. We had been overseas for 20 years. It was just an opportunity and we're very happy and excited to be part of this excellent institution and program."

Cole played in 61 games in four seasons (1984-1987) for JBU under longtime coach Bob Gustavson. He helped the Golden Eagles to a 35-26-9 record and an NCCAA National Championship as a freshman.

Cole kept close ties on JBU though, especially when his two sons, Cameron and Corey, played for the Golden Eagles under coaches John Miglarese and Scott Marksberry, respectively.

Cole inherits a Golden Eagles team that begins its spring season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA Coaches Poll. JBU went 17-4-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play in the fall of 2019. JBU won its first regular season Sooner Athletic Conference title in program history and then went on to win the SAC Tournament championship and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament, where it fell to Lindsey Wilson in the finals of the Opening Round bracket in Columbia, Ky.

John Brown returns 21 players from last year's team.

Because no sports were played in the fall at JBU because of the covid-19 pandemic, it's been more than 15 months since JBU last played a game heading into this week.

"We trained for 14 weeks in the fall without any games," Cole said. "I think you're at a point where it's not the norm and not ideal in terms of preparation, but there's a point where these boys need to be playing games."

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to open their season on Tuesday at home against Evangel (Mo.). Results were not available at presstime.

Cole said JBU wants to take the game to its opponent each time out.

"We prefer to have a style of being very aggressive and hard working," Cole said. "We're going to outwork you. We're going to put the other team on its backfoot, attacking and going at the other team. There's really a sense of a group of guys committed to doing hard work, always outworking and outfighting.

"It's a style of soccer that's pretty soccer, but underneath that is an extreme amount of commitment to hard work and doing things to make teams successful."

The Golden Eagles will look to play a 4-4-2 formation.

Offensively, returning sophomore forwards Jacob Zamarron and Oscar Carballo scored 46 goals and 18 assists for a combined 110 points in 2019.

Zamarron, a second team NAIA All-American, led the nation with 26 goals and added nine assists.

Carballo, was the SAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year after scoring 20 goals and nine assists.

"You can build a lot of things around that because you have to score goals," Cole said. "We have excellent quality at that spot with those two players."

In the midfield, the Golden Eagles return junior Jessie Zavala and senior Samuel Estrada (All-SAC Second Team).

Zavala had three goals and six assists, while Estrada had three assists.

Freshman midfielder Ivan Garcia, junior Cem Bektas and freshmen Kolby Bauer and Alonso Arrieta have also impressed.

"We expect to have a very good midfield," Cole said. "We have a very hardworking midfield gifted that can attack well and be very organized."

On defense, junior Jack Bos, of Siloam Springs, sophomores Matej Urbanija (All-SAC Second Team) and Adrian Immel (All-SAC First Team) return as starters.

"There's something about having played together and the consistency of returning that," Cole said.

The Golden Eagles have added freshman Eric Diaz as well, and he can also play in the midfield.

Cole said sophomore forward Eli Jackson of Siloam Springs, sophomore defender Kolby McCombs, junior defender Cooper McCombs and senior midfielder Micah Herrman are all making strong pushes for playing time as well.

Junior Rodridgo Selingardi and senior Jens Keemers have been working in goal.

"We expect those two boys to battle for the starting spot and give us excellent quality in the goal," Cole said. "We think we're very solid in the goal."

Cole said he's had around five months to work with the team and he's been impressed.

"We feel like we have a very solid team," Cole said. "I think it's deep. There's a lot of guys that are going to be pushing and give us very good depth. A lot of it is coming together and organization and starting to play. It's been a long time. It's a great, quality group of young men."

Cole also complimented assistant coach Mark Sloan, who aided in the coaching transition in the offseason.

"He's been fantastic in that whole process," Cole said of Sloan. "He's very much a part of the success of this team."