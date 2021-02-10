John Brown's volleyball team would have loved to have played its 2020 season this previous fall, according to head coach Ken Carver.

But, Carver said, there may be some benefits to the Golden Eagles' season getting delayed to the spring by the covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been a crazy time," said Carver, who is entering his seventh season at JBU and is 133-68, including a 74-32 mark in Sooner Athletic Conference play. "I think for us, not playing in the fall was beneficial for us given how many we graduated out of last year's class. That allowed our freshman to come in -- while they would have loved to play -- and allowed them more of an opportunity to learn our system and learn our team. They're more comfortable with everything in our system and our team. Now it's a matter of getting an opportunity to play against somebody other than ourselves."

John Brown, which went 26-8 overall and 16-4 in SAC play in 2019, is set to open its season on Monday at home against Philander Smith.

The Golden Eagles were able to practice in the fall before leaving for the semester at Thanksgiving break. They returned on Feb. 1 and the rush to get ready for the season began.

"It's been a year and a half since we've played competitive volleyball," Carver said. "Nothing replaces that opportunity. We're all excited about having the chance to play and all a little nervous since we haven't had competition."

Carver said with the covid-19 pandemic, it will be "all hands on deck" for JBU, with some players training at multiple positions for depth purposes.

Junior Carrie Ciesla returns for her third year as a setter for JBU. Ciesla had 603 assists last year as the primary setter.

"I think she's done a good job of leading our setting corps," Carver said.

Sophomores Lauren Cloud and Morgan Fincham split time at the second setter spot. Fincham had 395 assists, while Cloud had 228 in 2019.

"I think it's good we have three strong setters during a turbulent time," Carver said. "They have good command of our offense. The biggest thing for them is re-establishing chemistry. With a lot of our players being new and looking to step into more significant roles, having those three helps."

Freshman Joanna Hayes also is working at setter.

On the back row, the Golden Eagles return experience in sophomore Jillian Blackmon (320 digs) and juniors Jenna Lowery (315 digs) and Elizabeth Parish (128). Lowery was the 2018 SAC Freshman of the Year.

Blackmon played the bulk of the libero duties last year, but Lowery also has experience at the position.

"All three are solid and played every match last year," Carver said. "All three had a really good fall. Between the three of them and our setting corps, that sets up a foundation of five solid players for first contact."

Offensively, senior Taylor Glover (250 kills in 2019) looks to step into the No. 1 outside hitter position, while senior Jaden Williams (135 kills) moves into the No. 1 middle spot.

Sophomore Ellie Lampton of Siloam Springs and sophomore Sarah Laaker also look to contribute offensively.

Lampton had 62 kills as a freshman and had a good fall.

"She's one of our most dynamic players and is pounding the tar out of the ball," Carver said. "It's encouraging to see her come back with more confidence."

Freshmen Delaney Barnes, Micah Fouts and Emily Essick also look to contribute in the Golden Eagles' offensive attack.

The Golden Eagles also picked up a late addition this semester in former Bentonville standout Savanna Riney, who will play outside hitter. Riney, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year in 2019, helped lead the Lady Tigers to a state title in 2019 and was state tournament MVP.

"Her playing history shows how much of a dominant player she was in high school," Carver said. "Once she gets back in playing shape, I see her picking up our offense and defense and she will work her way into our lineup fairly quickly. She's not far off."