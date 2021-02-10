UCA announces local fall 2020 scholars

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas recently announced the dean's list and presidential scholars for the fall 2020 semester.

Recognition on the dean's list or as a presidential scholar is based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.

Eligibility on the dean's list requires at least a 3.5 grade point average with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a presidential scholar.

Deans list scholars from Siloam Springs are listed below:

• Madison Brasel

• Haylee Hawbaker

• Chandler Losh

• Matthew Miller

Presidential scholars from Siloam Springs are listed below:

• Ransom Van Asche

• Ellen Scarbrough

• Erica Springer

• Kya DeZurik

• Kaya-Ann Mason

• Caleb Peters

Cooper named to University of Alabama deans list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., -- Daniel Mason Cooper of Siloam Springs was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2020.

A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President's List with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Hunter graduates from UCO

Siloam Springs resident Britney Hunter graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance as a part of the fall 2020 class, which included 1,074 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

Henderson named to SAU president's list

Blake Michael Henderson of Siloam Springs was named to Southern Arkansas University's Fall 2020 President's List. He is a junior computer science major who earned a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2020 semester, securing a prestigious position on SAU's President's List.

A total of 426 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

To learn more about SAU, visit web.SAUmag.edu.

Boyster, Johnson named to SAU dean's list

Danielle Renae Boyster, a junior theatre major, and Kristopher Bryan Johnson, a senior computer science major, both from Siloam Springs, have earned a 3.5 GPA for the fall 2020 semester and have been named to Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List.

A total of 577 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List.

To learn more about SAU, visit web.SAUmag.edu.

Local students named to U of A - Fort Smith deans list

The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has released the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

• Kansas, Okla.: *Sherilyn Kendrick

• Siloam Springs: Jaycie Curry, Michael Lee and Jamie Richey

• Summers: *Addisyn Jones.