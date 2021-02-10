Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative and member of the American Legion Auxiliary Robin Lundstrum ( R-87, right), lights a candle for Lt. George L. Fox as Director of Chapter 29 Legion Riders Mike Henry, who read Fox's biography looks on. Four members of the Auxiliary lit candles for the chaplains during the Four Chaplains Memorial Service.

American Legion Post 29 remembered four military chaplains who gave their lives during World War II during a memorial service on Sunday at New Life Church.

The service took place several days after the 78th anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester, which sank at 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1943, 150 miles off the coast of Greenland, according to fourchaplains.org. Post 29 honored four military chaplains, Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed; and Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic, who gave their life vests to others and went down with the ship.

Post 29 has made the memorial service an annual tradition. This year, organizers changed things up a little bit by having a guest speaker for the first time, according to Jerry Cavness, Post 29 service officer and Four Chaplains program director. John Brown University Professor Preston Jones gave a short message about the four chaplains and also spoke about service members who were missing in action. The text of his message can be found on Page 4A.

The post also ensured that precautions such as social distancing and mask wearing were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cavness said.

"We're just excited that we're able to come to the church building and offer it this year with all of the covid problems," Cavness said.

Following the posting of the colors, the pledge of allegiance was recited and the national anthem sung. New Life Church Pastor Tim Estes offered the invocation.

Then a short video played about the Dorchester, a naval vessel with a crew of 902, which was en route to Greenland with a convoy when a Nazi submarine torpedoed the ship.

The chaplains were topside of the ship comforting soldiers and passing out life jackets, the video stated. When they ran out of life vests, the four chaplains gave up their own life jackets and their only means of survival so four other service members could possibly survive, it stated.

Survivors on lifeboats could see and hear the four chaplains linked arm-in-arm singing hymns and offering prayers as the ship went down, the video states. Of the 902 crew members, only 230 survived, the website fourchaplains.org states.

John Turner, former mayor and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 29 member, along with Mike Henry, director of Chapter 29 Legion Riders; Riley Overstreet, Unit 29 Auxiliary member; and Stuart Reeves, Post 29 commander, read the biographies of the four chaplains, talking about their upbringing, families, education and motivation for wanting to serve their country.

After Jones' message, state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), who is also a member of Auxiliary Unit 29, and Auxiliary members Penny Affolter, Kathie Henry and Carol Smith, conducted a candlelight service for the four chaplains.

Following a closing video about the Chapel of the Four Chaplains and special music, a moment of silence was held for all of the service members who were missing in action or prisoners of war.

Mayor Judy Nation presented a proclamation to Reeves and Post 29 Chaplain David Evans offered the benediction. Following the benediction, the post held a moment of silence for Post Member Richard "Dick" James Mohline, who died Jan. 23.

Mohline was a former chaplain who worked on the 1957 Billy Graham crusade, according to the program for the service. He also helped military members put their lives back together when they returned from the Korean and Vietnam Wars, according to the service program.

"It's a lesson about sacrifice and service and I love that they do this every year," Lundstrum said about the service.

Marc Hayot/Herald- Leader Former mayor and Sons of American Legion Squadron 29 John Turner reads the biography of Lt. Alexander D. Goode, one of four chaplains who gave up their life verst so another service member may live. Turner said he had previously attended the service but this was his first time reading one of the biographies of the four chaplains.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In honor of the sacrifice made by the four chaplains, Mayor Judy Nation (left) reads a proclamation as American Legion Post 29 Commander Stuart Reeves looks on.