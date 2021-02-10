Photo submitted John Brown University student Seth Billingsley is one of three college students from across the nation who have been awarded the Hatfield Prize from the Center for Public Justice (CPJ).

John Brown University student Seth Billingsley is one of three college students from across the nation who have been awarded the Hatfield Prize from the Center for Public Justice (CPJ).

The Hatfield Prize, part of CPJ's Shared Justice initiative, awards funding to three student-faculty pairs from Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU) institutions to conduct research on a social policy that impacts the well-being of children, families and communities.

Billingsley, a senior international business and political science major, will research food insecurity and the response of faith-based organizations and houses of worship in Northwest Arkansas. He will be advised by JBU Associate Professor of Political Science Daniel Bennett, Ph.D.

"Food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas did not begin with the COVID-19 pandemic; many families were already struggling with hunger long before the virus cost people their jobs and ability to consistently purchase food, " Billingsley said. "Ultimately, my goal and hope for this project is rather simple – I want the Northwest Arkansas region to be more connected and more food-secure than it was before."

Bennett said food insecurity is sometimes overlooked as a problem in the community and has only grown since the onset of the pandemic.

"I am glad Seth is going to shed light on how we can better address this problem collectively, using the levers of government, the commitment of nonprofit groups and the hands of faith communities," Bennett said.

"Throughout the pandemic, food banks and pantries have reported unprecedented need. Millions of families, some food-insecure before the pandemic, and others newly food insecure due to job loss or illness, have not had enough to eat," said Katie Thompson, Shared Justice program director and editor. "Seth's research will explore how faith communities and government responded to meet the immense scale of the need and will highlight how lessons learned can translate to reducing food insecurity long after the pandemic."

Hatfield Prize recipients will spend January to June conducting research and writing, and their reports will be published in September.

The Hatfield Prize is made possible through the generous support of the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. To learn more about the Hatfield Prize, visit http://www.sharedjustice.org/hatfieldprize2021.

Shared Justice is the Center for Public Justice's initiative for college students and young adults exploring the intersection of faith, politics and public justice. Shared Justice provides Christian young adults with access to mentorship, a learning community and a platform for practicing citizenship. CPJ is an independent, nonpartisan organization devoted to policy research and civic education based on Christian principles needed in a pluralistic society. Working outside the familiar categories of right and left, conservative and liberal, it seeks to help citizens and public officeholders respond to God's call to do justice.