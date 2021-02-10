LANGSTON, Okla. -- Fresh off Friday night's contest that saw him register his 1,000th point as a Golden Eagle, senior Densier Carnes led all players with 17 points as the John Brown University men's basketball team shot 50 percent from the floor and ran away to an 85-52 win over shorthanded Langston (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon inside C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse.

Eleven players scored for the Golden Eagles (5-4, 5-4 Sooner Athletic) as the visitors shot 31 of 62 from the field, including a blistering 59 percent, 17 of 29 in the first half, en route to the season sweep of Langston. John Brown used a 20-rebound advantage on the glass, 47-27, and poured in a season high 15 3-pointers in the lopsided win -- boosting JBU to its fifth win in six games after losing its first three of the season.

"I am so proud of the way our guys came out -- focused and with energy after such a short turnaround from the game (Friday) night," said head coach Jason Beschta. "Prior to the game, players set some goals for today that we reached; one of those was really locking in defensively, and I thought we were unbelievable all afternoon. I also think we did a great job again pushing in transition and attacked in the paint, which led to a lot of great three-point looks.

"We were able to get some easier buckets around the basket with Brent and Densier attacking the rim. Brent was a monster each of the last two games, looking more and more like his old self, playing with confidence and strength around the basket. Our depth really came into play as we had so many guys step in and play quality minutes -- something that is a strength going down the stretch the rest of the season."

The Lions never led in the contest, and the game was tied for just 36 seconds.

Beyond Carnes' 17-point outing, D.J. Ellis finished with 14 points, a career-high, and seven boards. Brenton Toussaint contributed 12 points on 6 of 8 from the floor. Rokas Grabliauskas hit three triples to contribute 11 points.

TaMarcus Butler and Aren Thomas each scored 15 in the loss for Langston.

John Brown was scheduled to host Central Christian on Monday evening, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather concerns.

JBU is back in action on Thursday in Texas at Southwestern Assemblies God, before heading to Texas Wesleyan on Saturday.