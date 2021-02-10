Domestic enemies

There are domestic enemies of our constitution in congress, i.e., Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and others. But we also have domestic enemies in Northwest Arkansas.

In my letter on Jan. 27, 2021, I began an exposé of Ron Wood, a local for profit false prophet, whose opinion columns appear in two other sister papers of the NWADG. I contend that he is an enemy of both our constitution and Christianity. I intend to present sufficient evidence from his own writings in these papers to prove my case against him.

In numerous past columns Wood has railed against racism, e.g., "Dust in the air" July 1, 2020, writing of "racial prejudice" -- "It is an evil that God hates." Another column, "What's The End Game?", July 15, 2020, "Sin affects America. One specific sin is racial prejudice." Good words, but they conceal his fruits.

Wood supports, defends and empowers the most racist president to ever disgrace America and Christianity for the entire world to see and encourages others to do likewise. His words ring empty and hollow.

In his article "American Amnesia" Jan. 27,2021, Wood's ignorance of history almost exceeded his biblical ignorance to wit; "Hitler restored pride to the Germans; a reason to believe in themselves." Does he not understand that the Germans have lived in shame of the Hitler years for the last 75 years? He does not grasp the meaning of "Never Again."

Hitler was vocal about his service to God; the very same God Trump claimed a "great relationship" with and the God Ron Wood has blasphemed! Hitler pays homage to God in dozens of passages of his classic manifesto. Example; "God's will gave men their form, their essence, and their abilities. Anyone who destroys His work is declaring war on the Lord's creation, the divine will." - Adolf Hitler, Mein Kampf Vol. 2, Chapter 10.

An example from one of his many speeches about religion; "So far as the Evangelical Confessions are concerned we are determined to put an end to existing divisions, which are concerned only with the forms of organization, and to create a single Evangelical Church for the whole Reich." Proclamation at the Parteitag at Nuremberg, 5 September 1934.

The exact same goal of the White Christian Nationalists of America! Down with democracy! And we almost lost it on Jan. 6, 2021.

Wake Up Arkansas! Ron Wood is democracy's enemy!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs