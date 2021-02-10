50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1971

Student action brought the question of dissent over hair length before the school board of Siloam Springs High School.

The dissent manifested in 30 students wearing black armbands to school to protest the hair portion of the school dress code.

The matter will be brought to the school board through the student advisory board. Students and parents are planned to be in attendance.

The school administration took the position that overly long hair is disruptive in classes and the ruling is a good disciplinary exercise, teaching the students to accept discipline well.

The students feel their hair styles do not disrupt studies and that restrictions on length is an infringement on their personal liberty.

The dress code prohibits mustaches and beards, limits sideburns to one-half inch below the ear lobe and states that hair may not come below the eyebrows or touch the shirt collar.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1996

Siloam Springs residents will have the chance to catch of the glimpse of the past when Kansas City Southern Railway sends The Southern Belle through Siloam Springs, en route from Kansas City, Mo., to Shreveport, La.

It was 1940 when Kansas City Southern Railway first introduced the ultimate in passenger rail service -- the Southern Belle. For the next 29 years, it served passengers with air-condtioned comfort between Kansas City and New Orleans the gulf area.

The KCS passenger service ended in 1969 and the Southern Belle was retired.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2011

Siloam Springs received 24.5 inches of snow and the temperature plunged to -17 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

For a while, the only vehicles moving in the city were snow removal equipment. At one point, snow was falling as fast as two inches per hour, according to Randy Atkinson, director of the street and solid waste departments.

The snow measurement was not taken by a National Weather Service, so it cannot stand as a record. The state's greatest snowfall record stood at 18 inches, recorded at Bee Branch in Van Buren in 1921, according to the National Climactic Data Center.

The city hired two contractors to help clean snow from streets: Ground Zero and LGM Trucking.