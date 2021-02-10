Bentonville's Arden Lewis hit a 3-pointer from the corner with no time remaining to give the Lady Tigers a 44-41 victory over the Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls on Monday.

Bentonville led 7-5 after the first quarter and 17-9 at halftime. The Lady Panthers (4-14, 2-5 NWA Conference) used a red-hot third quarter to outscore Bentonville 22-12 and take a 31-29 lead entering the fourth.

Emily Keehn led Siloam Springs with 23 points, while Addison Pilcher had eight, Isabella Anglin-Rovira seven, Bianca Jardon two and Lexi Masters one.

Ninth-grade boys

Bentonville defeated the Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys 35-34 on Monday night, ending the Panthers' two-game winning streak.

Siloam Springs (9-9, 4-4) led 14-6 after the first quarter, but Bentonville rallied to take a 20-18 lead at halftime. The Tigers led 31-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Nathan Hawbaker led the Panthers with 10 points, while Nolan Wills and Mason Simmons each had nine and Cayden Hansen six.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped a 31-27 loss at Springdale Central on Monday night.

Gio Flores led the Panthers (4-12) with nine points, while Jackson Still and Landon Fain each had six and Darian Caldwell, Kimber Haggard and Mikey McKinley each with two.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys dropped their fourth straight loss 39-34 to Springdale Hellstern on Monday night.

The Panthers (7-9) trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 36-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 13 points, while Jack O'Brien and Stewart Schwaninger each had five, Bennett Naustvik and A.J. Moore each with three, Mason Edwards and Jayden Hooton each with two and Corbett Stephenson one.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams play at Farmington on Thursday, while seventh- and eighth-grade girls play at Farmington as well. The seventh- and eighth-grade boys are scheduled to host Farmington.