Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Megan Hutto, of Siloam Springs, dribbles the ball past a defender during the 2019 season. Hutto is one of several returners for the JBU women's soccer team, which began its 2021 season this week.

The John Brown women's soccer team has been ultra successful the last seven seasons under coach Kathleen Paulsen, and there's little reason to think it will be otherwise for the 2021 spring campaign.

The Golden Eagles -- who were 12-3-4 overall in the fall of 2019 and 7-1-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play -- return a solid core of players from last year's team. JBU also welcomes a group of newcomers that should factor in as well.

Who winds up seeing the field the most will be determined throughout early competition the next several weeks.

"Everyone has a shot," said Paulsen, who is 102-28-14 in seven seasons, including 51-7-6 in SAC play, two SAC regular season championships and two SAC tournament championships. The Golden Eagles have played in the NAIA National Tournament in four of those seasons.

JBU's 2021 season was scheduled to begin on Tuesday at home against Ottawa (Ariz) at Alumni Field, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather. The Golden Eagles will now open their season Feb. 16 at home against Missouri Baptist.

The Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 16 in the nation, were picked to finish second in the Sooner Athletic Conference in a poll of the league coaches.

Soccer season is typically in the fall, but because of the covid-19 pandemic this year's will be in the spring semester for JBU.

The delayed start to the season, while different, may have given JBU some advantages with its newcomers, Paulsen said. JBU had several weeks of practice in the fall before leaving for the semester at Thanksgiving. The students returned on Feb. 1.

"There's some added benefits (of the delayed start) in integrating freshmen into what we are and what we do," Paulsen said. "Obviously we wanted to play in the fall, but this year we could see what our freshmen could do a little more and integrate them into our culture."

While JBU's formation scheme may vary from opponent to opponent, one thing that should be consistent is the presence of All-American senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Logan.

Logan has played in 55 games in three years, recording 150 saves with a personal record of 33-9-5. She also has helped JBU record 25 shutouts.

"That's a good returning player to have," Paulsen said of Logan. "I think consistency is the word I would use for her. I think she consistently gets the job done for us. Every year I've seen her get better and better."

Sophomore Chloe Griffin and freshman Bailey Walercyk are working in goal as well.

JBU could play as many as four defensive backs in front of Logan, though they could pivot to a three-front look, Paulsen said.

Any number of players from freshman Aniyah Gibbs, sophomores Aubrey Mendez, Emma Schoenberg, juniors Meghan Kennedy Ellis and Alair Love could see action at defender, and the Golden Eagles are excited about the return of sophomore Paige Kula, who missed all the 2019 season with an injury. Freshman Rachel Stone is also listed as a defender.

In the midfield, the Golden Eagles have experience as well.

Senior Sienna Nealon Carballo has scored 23 career goals with 15 assists, while seniors Anna Schuchardt, Vanessa Reynoso, Audrey Balafas and Natalie Aycock are back. Balafas redshirted last season. Ellis also could move into the midfield. Sophomore Paige Martin also is listed in the midfielders.

Add in freshmen Ryan Winningham, Kylie Kilfoy, Gifte Pavatt and there are plenty of options there for JBU.

Up top at forward, Love could play there after scoring four goals with nine assists her first two seasons combined.

Freshmen Alyssa Henderson, Lauren Walter, Pam Seiler, junior Maggie Bailey and junior Megan Hutto of Siloam Springs are all options.

Hutto is the team's leading returner in total points with seven goals and six assists (20 points) last season.

Carballo, who could also play forward, had six goals and four assists (16 points), while Reynoso had four goals and seven assists.

"I think we'll be scary in our attack this year," Paulsen said.

Paulsen said she likes the Golden Eagles' depth.

"Everyone on the team should play, and I haven't always had that," she said. "It's exciting. Anyone can step up and step in and we are going to be OK."