John Dea Fenno

John Dea Fenno, 80, of Colcord, Okla., died Dec. 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 29, 1940, to E. R. (Buck) and Eleanor Fenno in Siloam Springs, Ark. He married Martha Anne Jamison on June 29, 1962. He graduated from the University of Arkansas and served 3.5 years in the U.S. Navy. He then worked 18 years for Brand Rex Co., 12 years for Simmons Foods, and two years at Woodland Manor. Since then he has been a cattle rancher in Oklahoma.

He was preceded by his sister, Nancy Ford; his daughter, Susan Fenno; his wife, Martha Anne; and his grandson, Jonathan Branson.

He is survived by his wife, Sherie Fenno; daughter, Sarah Jones and her children Ellie and Killen; son, Stephen Fenno and his wife Hanh; daughter, Rebecca Fenno and her son Jacob, his wife Alisa, and their daughter Amaya.

Private interment was held at the Greenup Gap Ranch. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bobby Moua

Bobby Moua, 37, of Decatur, Ark., died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Aug. 3, 1983. He enjoyed working alongside his friends at McKee Foods Corporation in Gentry; but most of all, he cherished his time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Chee Vue Moua; his wife, Kia Moua; one son, Kaden Moua; one daughter, Rose Moua; six brothers, Tou Moua, Chou Moua, Sin Moua, Tony Moua, Yen Cha Moua and Gao Moua; and five sisters, Mai Moua, Shia Moua, Amanda Moua, Trisha Moua and Chao Moua.

Funeral service will begin on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 8 a.m. until midnight at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Family and friends will gather again Saturday, February 20, 2021 fromt 8 a.m. until noon. At noon, the family and friends will make way to Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs for burial.

Lois Faye Spears

Lois Faye Spears, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 5, 2021 at her home.

She was born Jan. 31, 1941 in Hineston, La. She married Donald Ray Spears in Eola, La., on July 4, 1961. She traveled along his side throughout his U.S. Air Force career and they shared many memories. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 23, 2008; and daughter, Rhonda Fischer.

She is survived by two sons, Anthony Spears of Siloam Springs and Michael Spears of Nebraska; two daughters, Donna Andries and husband Dale of Boyce, La., and Carol Johnson and husband Gary of Alexandria, La.; one brother, John Meylian of Lacamp, La.; three sisters, Terry Dunn, Naomi Smith and Mary Beth Meylian, all of Lacamp; and eight grandchildren.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., near her husband.

