ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

State Tournament in Conway10 a.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at SW Assemblies of God6 p.m.

JBU men at SW Assemblies of God7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Farmington5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Farmington6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Farmington6:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs at Farmington6:45 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at East Central (Okla.) Tiger RunTBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Texas Wesleyan2 p.m.

JBU men at Texas Wesleyan3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Harding at JBU men3 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU at University of the Ozarks2 p.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at College of the Ozarks5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Philander Smith at JBU6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th5:30 p.m.

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Science and Arts at JBU men6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Missouri Baptist at JBU women1 p.m.

Lyon at JBU men3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

5A-West Conference MeetTBA

February 17

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Lyon6 p.m.

February 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Southwestern Christian6 p.m.

JBU men at Southwestern Christian7:45 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White6:45 p.m.

February 19

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs7:30 p.m.

February 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma City at JBU women2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at JBU men3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Oklahoma Wesleyan1 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.