John Brown junior Allika Pearson finished first overall with a time of 18 minutes, 15.10 seconds, but Oklahoma City defeated JBU's women in the OCU Cross Country Invite on Friday, Feb. 5, in Woodson Park in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City, which had 25 points in the 5K race, had the second, third and fourth place runners and the seventh and ninth place runners to edge the Golden Eagles' 30 points.

Oklahoma City's Jacina Kwambai was second overall at 18:50.06.

Sarah Larson placed fifth for John Brown at 21:02.16, while Elizabeth Brownell was sixth at 21:50.80 and Sarah Smith eighth at 22:05.17.

Molly Brownell was 10th at 22:51.96, wollowed by Madelyn Shasteen 24:11.21, Avery Edwards 24:27.98, Bekah Brandon 24:38.92, Rachel Thompson 25:06.74, Emily Feaster 25:36.61 and Korey Winter 26:56.70.

Men

Oklahoma City had the top five scorers in the men's race for 15 points to defeat JBU, which had 43 points.

Jadin Whiting led John Brown in seventh place with a time of 28:07.73, while Ben Martin was eighth at 28:33.39, Jake Hagood ninth at 28:39.31.

Parker Hale finished 11th at 29:21.91, while River Baker was 13th at 29:45.03. Ryan Knight ran a 30:37.38, followed by Eathan Devine 32:24.61 and Matthew Bloom 36:31.37.

Oklahoma City's Zouhair Talbi was first in the 8K race at 24:50.90.